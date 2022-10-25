Thank you for saving me...: Dinesh Karthik express gratitude to R Ashwin for playing finishers' role vs Pakistan - Watch

India's very own finisher Dinesh Karthik failed to do his job in the match against Pakistan on Sunday in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as he got run out when two runs were required of two balls. However, India spinner R Ashwin kept his calm. With two needs of one ball, he left the ball down the leg-side and it was called a wide, on the next ball, he chipped it over covers to hand India a win. With this India won a historic match by four wickets. DK who was sitting in the dugout must have taken a sigh of relief watching Ashwin play the finishing shot.

On Tuesday BCCI posted a video on Twitter of their journey from Melbourne to Sydney. In the video, DK can be seen thanking Ashwin for saving him. Karthik on the video said, "Thank you for saving me yesterday, so cool and calm."

Earlier, Virat Kohli also praised Ashwin for keeping his head cool during the final over. "I told Ashwin to hit...ball over covers. But Ash...usne dimaag ke upar extra dimag lagaya. That was a brave thing for him to do...The ball came inside the line and he turned it into wide," Kohli said.

Kohli said this was his best innings in T20 cricket considering the situation it came in.

"Till today I have always said Mohali was my best innings, against Australia: I got 82 off 52 (51 balls). Today I got 82 off 53. So they are exactly the same innings, but I think today I will count this one higher because of the magnitude of the game and what the situation was," he said.

Kohli thanked his fans for their support during his difficult times.

"You guys have supported me, shown me so much love and support for all these months that I was kind of struggling, you guys kept backing me. And I am very grateful for your support. Thank you," said Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.