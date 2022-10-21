NewsCricket
IND VS PAK

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Gautam Gambhir reveals Pakistan's biggest strength and weakness ahead of India match

Pakistan's bowling lineup has received a huge boost with the return of Afridi who was sidelined due to a knee injury.

Written By  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Gautam Gambhir reveals Pakistan's biggest strength and weakness ahead of India match

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir shares a love-hate relationship with the Pakistan cricket team. In his playing days, he was seen engaging in heated arguments with players from the neighbouring country but ever since his retirement he gets along with all the former cricketers from Pakistan during commentary or during a TV show debate on cricket. However, in an Exclusive interview with Zee News, Gambhir made a shocking statement where he declared the Pakistan cricket team's pace bowling attack as the best in the T20 World Cup 2022. On the other hand, he also stated that Babar Azam's side has the weakest batting order in the tournament.

Also Read: Melbourne weather improves as Rohit Sharma's Team India hit nets ahead of India vs Pakistan match

"When you talk about the T20 World Cup. I feel Pakistan has the best bowling attack, especially when you talk about the pace bowling. Pakistan is the only team who has three bowlers who can bowl at the speed of 140 plus. When you compare it with other teams, Australia has one bowler who can bowl at 140 plus while England has Mark Wood who can bowl at 150 plus. But if you talk about the Pakistan pace attack, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi all can bowl at a good speed.Thus their fast bowling is their biggest strength," Gambhir said in the Zee News' 'Cricket ke Samrat'

"On the other hand, their biggest weakness is they do not have a middle order. India can expose their batting with short bowling. Once Babar gets out they will be in big trouble and then there are huge boundaries in Australia, it will not be easy for Pakistan batters to clear them," Gambhir aadded.

Meanwhile, Team India captain Rohit Sharma sweated it out in an optional net session on Friday taking on left-handed throwdowns to prepare for Shaheen Afridi in the marquee clash against Pakistan on October 23. Rohit took on the fast throw-downs from both right and left-handed throwers trying to replicate Pakistan's bowling line-up which boasts of quick bowlers like Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Pakistan's bowling lineup has received a huge boost with the return of Afridi who was sidelined due to a knee injury.

Live Tv

Ind vs PakIND vs PAK news updateIND vs PAK newsIND vs PAK updateIND vs PAK Gautam GambhirT20 World Cup 2022T20 world cup 2022 news updateT20 world cup 2022 newsT20 world cup 2022 updateGautam GambhirGautam Gambhir news updategautam gambhir newsGautam Gambhir updateGautam Gambhir vs PAK

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles