IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Gautam Gambhir reveals Pakistan's biggest strength and weakness ahead of India match

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir shares a love-hate relationship with the Pakistan cricket team. In his playing days, he was seen engaging in heated arguments with players from the neighbouring country but ever since his retirement he gets along with all the former cricketers from Pakistan during commentary or during a TV show debate on cricket. However, in an Exclusive interview with Zee News, Gambhir made a shocking statement where he declared the Pakistan cricket team's pace bowling attack as the best in the T20 World Cup 2022. On the other hand, he also stated that Babar Azam's side has the weakest batting order in the tournament.

"When you talk about the T20 World Cup. I feel Pakistan has the best bowling attack, especially when you talk about the pace bowling. Pakistan is the only team who has three bowlers who can bowl at the speed of 140 plus. When you compare it with other teams, Australia has one bowler who can bowl at 140 plus while England has Mark Wood who can bowl at 150 plus. But if you talk about the Pakistan pace attack, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi all can bowl at a good speed.Thus their fast bowling is their biggest strength," Gambhir said in the Zee News' 'Cricket ke Samrat'

"On the other hand, their biggest weakness is they do not have a middle order. India can expose their batting with short bowling. Once Babar gets out they will be in big trouble and then there are huge boundaries in Australia, it will not be easy for Pakistan batters to clear them," Gambhir aadded.

Meanwhile, Team India captain Rohit Sharma sweated it out in an optional net session on Friday taking on left-handed throwdowns to prepare for Shaheen Afridi in the marquee clash against Pakistan on October 23. Rohit took on the fast throw-downs from both right and left-handed throwers trying to replicate Pakistan's bowling line-up which boasts of quick bowlers like Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Pakistan's bowling lineup has received a huge boost with the return of Afridi who was sidelined due to a knee injury.