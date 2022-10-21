NewsCricket
Melbourne weather improves as Rohit Sharma's Team India hit nets ahead of India vs Pakistan match

Following their October 23 encounter against Pakistan at the MCG, they will play on October 27, against a qualifier in Sydney, on October 30, against South Africa in Perth, on November 2, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6.

Rohit Sharma's Team India has started preparation for the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23. The weather at Melbourne on Friday was clear and there were no signs of rain. The players hit the nets under sunlight. However, From Friday onwards, there is heavy likelihood of showers till October 25 onwards.

For October 23, the day of this match, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has predicted the weather to be, "Cloudy. Very high (95 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly during the evening." There is a possibility that 4 to 10 mm of rainfall takes place on Sunday.

The match will be taking place in India at 1:30 PM, which translates to around 7 PM in Melbourne. In this case, the weather forecast on the match day looks like a scary sight for cricket lovers across India and Pakistan.

For the rest of the week, the possibility of showers will decline from October 26, Wednesday onwards, with 60 per cent (Medium) chance to showers on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifiers.

Following their October 23 encounter against Pakistan at the MCG, they will play on October 27, against a qualifier in Sydney, on October 30, against South Africa in Perth, on November 2, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6. (vs qualifier in Melbourne).

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

