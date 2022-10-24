Google CEO Sundar Pichai roasts Pakistan cricket fan with EPIC reply - Check Post

Right from the country's top politicians to businessmen and all the 140 crore common people of India were on the edge of their seats in the last three overs of the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Former India captain Virat Kohli's 'Beyond Science Knock' helped India beat Pakistan by nine wickets. Everyone reacted to India's historic win on Twitter. Indian-origin Google CEO Sundar Pichai was also one of them who experssed his happiness on Twitter. "Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022," Pichai wrote on Twitter.

However, many Pakistan cricket team fans were not happy with Sundar's tweet and started bashing him. They even complained about alleged cheating in the last over where a waist-high full toss was called a no-ball. Sundar even replied to a Pakistan fan asking him to watch the first three overs. "Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep," Google CEO replied to the Pakistan fan.

Earlier, Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar questioned the umpires for their decisions during Sunday's encounter after a no-ball was given in the final over of the game. The delivery proved decisive as India went on to win the game on the final ball of the match. With 13 needed off the last 3 deliveries, left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz bowled a high full toss, which Kohli dispatched over the deep square leg fence.

The stylish batter protested after hitting the ball, asking the umpires to review it for a no-ball. The umpires eventually called it a no-ball. Akhtar seemed unhappy with the decision and posted a cryptic tweet. "Umpire bhaiyo, food for thought aaj raat ke liye," he tweeted.

Kohli reiterated why he is one of the best chasers in cricket, slamming an unbeaten 82 off just 52 balls to power India to an incredible victory over Pakistan in front of 90,293 fans. After the right-left fast-bowling duo of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets each to help restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to 160/6 on the last ball to get their campaign off to a winning start.