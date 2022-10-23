IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit vs Shaheen to Shami vs Rizwan, top player battles to watch out for

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is about to witness its much-awaited encounter as Rohit Sharma's Team India take on Babar Azam's Pakistan in their first match of the mega event at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The last time these two teams clashed in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in Dubai in 2021. However, India will want to take revenge this time and try not to repeat the mistakes they did the last time around. In man-to-man marking, Men in Blue are looking in a good position to win the game, however, you can never rule out unpredictable Pakistan.

Here are some key player battles to watch out for in IND vs PAK game in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Mohammed Shami vs Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial innings when last time his side played against India in the T20 World Cup. He was not just trying to win the match but he wanted to dominate Indian bowlers and make a statement. However, India will look to counter Rizwan with the help of Mohammed Shami who is making comeback to the side after a year. Australian pitches have enough bounce to assist Shami. And we must not forget, Rizwan has a weakness against extra bounce.

Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi

Cant wait for @imVkohli to hit this shot again against @iShaheenAfridi on sunday



pic.twitter.com/odO9f3c30q — Shahryar (@Shahryar009) October 22, 2022

We all know what Shaheen Shah Afridi did to India at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. His first spell broke India's back. Afridi managed to get rid of openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the first spell, pushing the Indians on the back foot straightaway. He later dismisses Kohli as well. Afridi is known for his devastating first over, he likes to make an early impact and Indians have had their weaknesses against the left-arm pacers. Indian openers surely will be getting ready for him now that he has beend declared fit.

Pakistan bowlers vs Suryakumar Yadav

Indian cricket team currently has the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in lineup. But these won't just be the only stars Pakistan bowlers would be targetting. The fact is they will be even more stressed about this one name called Suryakumar Yadav. He is in one top form at the moment and Pakistani bowlers would like to see his back as soon as possible.