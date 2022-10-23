IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Yuvraj Singh slams R Ashwin, gets trolled for 'Double Standards'

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has slammed R Ashwin for dropping two crucial catches in India vs Pakistan game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Yuvraj wrote a Tweet saying that the momentum of the match shifted to Pakistan when Ashwin dropped the catch. "I guess the drop catch by r Ashwin ! Has changed the momentum of the game in favour of Pakistan ! Catches win matches !! Hopefully, india can pull it back !!’ Come on lads #PakVsInd," Yuvraj Singh wrote.

However, Yuvraj Singh was trolled for slamming R Ashwin and backing Arshdeep Singh when he dropped a catch against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. Earlier, Yuvraj Singh wrote, If you were at the edge of ur seat during #IndiaVSPak, imagine the pressure on the players in the park! One dropped catch doesn’t define ability. We need to unite as a cricket loving nation & support youngsters instead of criticising them. More power to you @arshdeepsinghh."

Here's how fans reacted to Yuvraj Singh's Tweet against R Ashwin -

I guess the drop catch by r Ashwin ! Has changed the momentum of the game in favour of Pakistan ! Catches win matches !! Hopefully india can pull it back !!' Come on lads _ #PakVsInd — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 23, 2022

