'Pakistan are good team but...', Yuzvendra Chahal makes a BIG statement ahead of IND vs PAK clash at T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2022 is almost here and the fans cannot wait for it anymore. The qualifying stages begin on October 16 and the first India match is on October 23 (Sunday) against the arch-rivals Pakisan. This is a big game not just because these two teams share a rich cricket history but also in context of head to head record in the last one year. India and Pakistan do not play many matches against each other since 2012 since the political relations turned bad. But they meet in ICC and ACC tournaments. In last one year, because of T20 World Cup 2021 and Asia Cup 2022 recently, India have played Pakistan threice, losing 2 matches and winning one. Overall, India have a good record vs Pakistan but the Men in Green have stepped up their game in the last two years, under Babar Azam's leadership.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes that they are ready for Pakistan and are not really worried about facing them.

"When you’ve already played against a particular opponent, you don’t worry much when you face them again. However, there is lot of hype generated by media and internet ahead of the clash against Pakistan. But for us cricketers this is just like another match and if we think too much pressure certainly builds," Chahal told Dainik Jagran. "I’m quite active on internet but I don’t allow myself to get bothered on what is being written out there."

Chahal added that Pakistan are a very good team but what decides the winner is who performs better on that particular day. "Pakistan is a good team but the focus solely remains on our performance. The most important thing is how you perform on the match day, everything depends on that," he added.

The IND vs PAK clash will take place on Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and almost 80,000 fans are expected to watcht the match live.