'The way he is batting...', Suresh Raina picks two Team India stars who can win T20 World Cup for them

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina believes Team India need to start well in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 and rest of the things will take care of themselves. This is coming from someone who has been part of many wins for India and the Chennai Super Kings respectively. Raina also mentioned two key players for India and they are not star batters Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. He said that the two batters that hold the key for India are Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. This duo forms India's middle order. While Surya comes to bat at no 4, Hardik follows him at No 5.

"Suryakumar, the batting that he did in the last two years, I want him to show the same intent. There is one more dark horse. His angle, swing is brilliant. But my go-to man would be Hardik Pandya. He will control the game. he will bowl the crucial overs. And he will finish the game, what MS Dhoni has done for a long period. These players would be very important. Suryakumar Yadav will be game-changer for India but at the same time, don't forget Arshdeep Singh, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma," Raina said.

Raina said that India need to start well as they face Pakistan in their first match. "If we can do well in that match, things will be smooth as India will have the momentum. That is very crucial in the T20s," said the former middle-order batter.

India play Pakistan in their first encounter at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 (Sunday). On Saturday (October 15) when Rohit Sharma attended the ICC all-captains press meet, he said that the team is shaping up well and his playing 11 is already in his head. Rohit said that he does not believe in making last-minute changes as the players who are taking part in the match must get ready mentally that they are playing on that day.