Jai Jemimah: Twitter Compares Jemimah Rodrigues' Heroics With Virat Kohli as Team India Beat Pakistan in Thrilling Chase

India began their Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a thrilling seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in a thrilling match at Newlands. The victory was achieved through the batting heroics of Richa Ghosh (31* off 20 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (53* off 38 balls). The Indian batting line-up was rounded out by contributions from Shafali Verma (33 off 25 balls), Harmnapreet Kaur (16 off 12 balls), and Yastika Bhatia (17 off 20 balls).

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's win:

Both Virat Kohli and Jemimah Rodrigues weren't in a good form but had played their best knock in T20I at the big stage. That's what makes u a hero . ___#INDvPAK #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/NSlA1WluT6 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) February 12, 2023

Indian women's team beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women's T20 World Cup ___



Outstanding knock by #jemimahrodrigues she played an amazing innings of 53* runs from just 38 balls & #RichaGhosh played 31* runs of 20 balls __#T20WorldCup2023 #INDWvsPAKW #WomenInBlue pic.twitter.com/1gsWdc8H9m — Saurav Roy (@srvroy18) February 12, 2023

Jemimah Rodrigues said - "I want to dedicate this Player of the match award to my parents, they are here at the stadium. This knock goes out to them". #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/VX3CuilZJb — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) February 12, 2023

Prediction : Jemimah Rodrigues will fetch the highest bid tomorrow.



Hoping RCB will buy her..#WPLAuction pic.twitter.com/TwOgUHH4NK — Arul Selvan _ (@rvarulselvan) February 12, 2023

Congratulations INDIAN WOMEN'S CRICKET TEAM!!! ____

What a great win against Pakistan!!!



Great knock by

Jemimah Rodrigues

Richa Ghosh

Shafali Verma



Hope for the best !!______



Lehra Do______@BCCIWomen @ImHarmanpreet @TheShafaliVerma @JemiRodrigues @13richaghosh pic.twitter.com/J2TsQYaFI3 — Rishiraj Chatterjee (@RishiWrik18) February 12, 2023

#jemimahrodrigues did that magic today. Saved her stumping like msd and finished the game like msd. Toh aur pakistan walo aa gya swad. Tv wahi toot gye. #INDvPAK jai hind__ pic.twitter.com/33Asg8UVQ9 — samridh agarwal (@scorp_samridh) February 12, 2023

What a win for Indian women's cricket team. What a knock, Well played Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues vs Pakistan.#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup2023______ pic.twitter.com/05DzaBa74f — Ashutosh Shukla ___ (@ashushukla95) February 12, 2023

Chasing a target of 149 runs, India got off to a strong start with Yastika Bhatia hitting a boundary on the second ball of the first over. Shafali Verma and Bhatia were aggressive at the start and took India to 33/0 at the end of the fifth over. However, the opening pair's strong start was short-lived as Sadia Iqbal got rid of Bhatia in the final over of the powerplay. Despite this setback, Shafali continued to score runs and hit a couple of boundaries before being dismissed for 33 in the 10th over. At the halfway mark, India was comfortably placed at 67/2 with Harmanpreet Kaur (1 off 2 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (15 off 14 balls) at the crease.

The Indian captain started to show her class as she hit two boundaries off Fatima Sana in the 11th over. Rodrigues joined in the attack and hit a four in the next over to keep India in control. However, the batting duo was soon broken up as Harmanpreet was dismissed for 16 (off 12 balls) by Nashra Sandhu. Despite this, the young Richa Ghosh and Rodrigues stitched together a match-winning partnership of 58 runs off just 39 balls, securing India's victory with an over to spare. Richa, who was initially playing second fiddle to Rodrigues, played a crucial inning of 31 runs off 20 balls and hit five boundaries. Rodrigues, who was named player of the match for her superb inning, remained unbeaten on 53 off 38 balls.

Earlier, Pakistan had put up a competitive total of 149 runs with half-centuries from captain Bismah Maroof (68* off 56 balls) and Ayesha Naseem (43 off 25 balls). Nashra Sandhu was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, picking up two wickets for just 15 runs in her four overs. The victory was a well-rounded effort from India and sets them up nicely for their next match in the tournament.