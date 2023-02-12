topStoriesenglish2572652
NewsCricket
JEMIMAH RODRIGUES

Jai Jemimah: Twitter Compares Jemimah Rodrigues' Heroics With Virat Kohli as Team India Beat Pakistan in Thrilling Chase

The Indian captain started to show her class as she hit two boundaries off Fatima Sana in the 11th over. Rodrigues joined in the attack and hit a four in the next over to keep India in control.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 11:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Jai Jemimah: Twitter Compares Jemimah Rodrigues' Heroics With Virat Kohli as Team India Beat Pakistan in Thrilling Chase

India began their Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a thrilling seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in a thrilling match at Newlands. The victory was achieved through the batting heroics of Richa Ghosh (31* off 20 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (53* off 38 balls). The Indian batting line-up was rounded out by contributions from Shafali Verma (33 off 25 balls), Harmnapreet Kaur (16 off 12 balls), and Yastika Bhatia (17 off 20 balls).

Also Read: Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh Shine as Team India Beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Thrilling Contest

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's win:

Chasing a target of 149 runs, India got off to a strong start with Yastika Bhatia hitting a boundary on the second ball of the first over. Shafali Verma and Bhatia were aggressive at the start and took India to 33/0 at the end of the fifth over. However, the opening pair's strong start was short-lived as Sadia Iqbal got rid of Bhatia in the final over of the powerplay. Despite this setback, Shafali continued to score runs and hit a couple of boundaries before being dismissed for 33 in the 10th over. At the halfway mark, India was comfortably placed at 67/2 with Harmanpreet Kaur (1 off 2 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (15 off 14 balls) at the crease.

The Indian captain started to show her class as she hit two boundaries off Fatima Sana in the 11th over. Rodrigues joined in the attack and hit a four in the next over to keep India in control. However, the batting duo was soon broken up as Harmanpreet was dismissed for 16 (off 12 balls) by Nashra Sandhu. Despite this, the young Richa Ghosh and Rodrigues stitched together a match-winning partnership of 58 runs off just 39 balls, securing India's victory with an over to spare. Richa, who was initially playing second fiddle to Rodrigues, played a crucial inning of 31 runs off 20 balls and hit five boundaries. Rodrigues, who was named player of the match for her superb inning, remained unbeaten on 53 off 38 balls.

Earlier, Pakistan had put up a competitive total of 149 runs with half-centuries from captain Bismah Maroof (68* off 56 balls) and Ayesha Naseem (43 off 25 balls). Nashra Sandhu was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, picking up two wickets for just 15 runs in her four overs. The victory was a well-rounded effort from India and sets them up nicely for their next match in the tournament.

Live Tv

Jemimah RodriguesJemimah Rodrigues news updateJemimah Rodrigues newsJemimah Rodrigues updateICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 scheduleICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 teamsICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 live scoreICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 ticketsICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 venueICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 fixturesICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 points tableICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 live streamingICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 resultsICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 newsICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 highlightsICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 finalIndia women vs Pakistan women cricketIndia women vs Pakistan women live scoreIndia women vs Pakistan women match scheduleIndia women vs Pakistan women T20India women vs Pakistan women world cupIndia women vs Pakistan women highlightsIndia women vs Pakistan women 2021India women vs Pakistan women finalIndia women vs Pakistan women resultIndia Women vs Pakistan Women newsIndia women vs Pakistan women live stream

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway