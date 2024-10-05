India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: The Indian women’s cricket team under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur will face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 6) in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Team India had a terrible start to their T20 World Cup campaign, as they sustained a humiliating 58-run loss at the hands of New Zealand on Friday.

Pakistan on the other hand, started the tournament on a good note, as they beat Sri Lanka by a 31-run margin in Sharjah on Thursday. They will look to continue their winning momentum when they play against India on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live streaming details:

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match will start at 3:30 pm IST.

How to watch the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match live on tv?

The India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match?

Fans can livestream the India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 group A match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Pakistan women: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.