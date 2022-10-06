Kuldeep Yadav's INCREDIBLE delivery on comeback in 1st ODI vs SA breaks internet - WATCH

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav was playing his first match in two months and on return to the side, he picked up his first wicket with a terrific delivery. The victim was South Africa's No 4 batter Aiden Markram. In just the first over of his spell in the rain-curtailed 1st ODI between India and South Africa being played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Kuldeep bowled some absolute beauties, keeping the Markram guessing. He nicely set him up for the final delivery of the over. The ball had loop and flight, pitched around off stump, drew right-handed Markram forward and then went through betwen pad and bat to dislodge bails.

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to field first in the 1st ODI. He announced that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be making his debut in the match while Ravi Bishnoi too made his ODI debut after having played 10 T20Is for India. The match started off two hour late due to rain andthen wet conditions. It was cut short to a 40-over match. South African openers De Kock and Janneman Malan started off the chase nicely. They were slow at the start because Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan were looking threatening with the new ball. There was bounce and pace on offer and both the pacers tried to make most of it.

However, they could not make any damage. Shardul Thakur came in as first change and Malan was dropped in just his first over at first slip by Shubman Gill. However, Thakur soon struck and dismissed Malan, this time Shreyas Iyer taking the catch at mid-wicket. Then Thakur cleaned up Tema Bavuma who scored only 8 and then Kuldeep bowled Markram. Bishnoi then trapped de Kock in front of the stumps. SA had lost 4 wickets by the time this article was written.