LIVE India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Match Scorecard and Updates: Janneman Malan departs as SA lose 1st wicket
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Shikhar Dhawan’s India face Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in first of three ODIs. Check all LIVE Updates here
Trending Photos
Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India are getting ready to take on Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in the first game of three-match ODI series at the Ekana Atal Bihari Vajpayee cricket stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. India had earlier won the three-match T20I series 2-1.
The start of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa has been delayed by half-an-hour due to rain in Lucknow on Thursday. The city has been experiencing rain for the past couple of days. Heavy showers are expected throughout the day.
Preps #TeamIndia ready for the #INDvSA ODI series. pic.twitter.com/5fY3m1a8lq — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022
“Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour,” the BCCI tweeted.
The match will now begin at 2pm IST and the toss will take place at 1:30pm instead of 1pm. The Indian team’s optional practice session was also cancelled due to heavy rains on Wednesday.
Check all the LIVE Scores and Updates from first ODI between India and South Africa HERE.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Wicket!
One more wicket for Shardul Thakur as he dismisses Temba Bavuma, who continues to have a bad series. Gone for 8 off 12 balls. SA lose their 2nd wicket in quick succession. An absolute peach from Thakur and Bavuma had no clue whatsoever and lost him timber.
RSA 70/2 (15) - 40 over match
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: WICKET!
That's it, the first wicket has finally fallen and Shardul Thakur strikes, bowled on the legs, and Malan fails to control the flick and the catch is taken at mid-wicket region by Shreyas Iyer. Malan made 22 off 42 balls including 3 boundaries. India finally break the opening stand.
RSA 49/1 (12.1) - 40 over match
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
DROPPED! Shardul Thakur comes into the attack and almost got his man. Genuine nick off Malan's bat but has been put down by Shubman Gill at first slip. India's fielding continues to disappoint. Gill is gutted, Thakur is upset but nothing can happen. Need to pull back focus on the game and be ready for the next bll. Malan and De Kock going slow but steady in the middle.
RSA 31/0 (9) - 40 over match
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
Malan and De Kock have looked shaky but they are still hanging around. Siraj and Avesh have bowled well with the new ball but without any success so far. Dhawan sticking with these two even after 6 overs. Remember a bowler can bowl only 8 overs in this rain-curtailed match. India continue for first wicket.
RSA 20/0 (6.3)
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
Proteas openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock off to a slow start. Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan begin well for India with the new ball. Huge appeak vs Malan for LBW in just the first over but the ball was pitching outside off and India lost the review. De Kock hit on his left upper thigh by Avesh's delivery and he looked in some sort of trouble but recovers quickly to hit a boundary on the next ball.
RSA 8/0 (2.4)
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan
South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
Here are the revised playing conditions: It's a 40 overs per-side contest. Maximum 8 Overs Per Bowler. Powerplay 1 - 8 overs Powerplay 2 - 24 Overs. Powerplay 3 - 8 Overs.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Toss News
India have won the toss. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan says the hosts will bowl first. "We would like to field first. There is a bit of moisture on the wicket and we want to exploit that. We got 6 batters and 5 bowlers playing. Ruturaj is making his debut today. 2 spinners and 3 pacers," said Dhawan at the toss.
Playing 11 of both teams coming up next.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
We keep playing the game waiting game as the inspection is on by the umpires. Meanwhile the players take time to chit chat and relax. Nothing else could you do in such a situation.
The waiting game is on as the toss has further been delayed.
We will be back with further updates shortly.#TeamIndia | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/yjc1hTzLy4
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022
Toss is round the corner as players are warming up right now. Shikhar Dhawan having a chat with the game officials. We will soon have the time for the toss with us.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Covers are coming off again
The rain has stopped and covers are coming off again in Lucknow. The toss was supposed to take place at 245pm, we wait for new time for the toss!
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: ODI World Cup in India will be fun, says Shubman Gill
Here's Shubman Gill, who will be back in action in this ODI series. Gill tell official broadcasters...
"Very exciting to play this format, I like this format. Very happy to have executed what I have been trying. It is exciting to open with Shikhar Dhawan. He has so much experience, and he guides me as well. He tells me which way to play the bowlers. There is no pressure with the (ODI) World Cup, we have played in these conditions, there is no pressure, but I have to do well. The World Cup is here in India, and it will be even more fun," says Gill.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: It is important to cover for Rahul Dravid, says VVS Laxman
Here's stand-in India coach VVS Laxman...
I think it has worked so far (covering for Rahul Dravid). It started during the Ireland series. With so much of cricket and the Indian team busy, it is important to cover for Rahul. The best part is the bench strength that we have. All are wanting to make a mark for themselves. Abundance of talent, all of them are looking forward to perform well. Every opportunity is what these youngsters look for. The talent in the batting department, we are spoilt for choices. The selectors are going to have a tough decision next year (for the ODI World Cup). It is an opportunity for the youngsters. Won't consider this as second string side, they haven't always got the chance, but they are proven match-winners. Everyone is eagerly looking forward to this series.
IND vs SA 1st ODI: TOSS to take place at 245pm
The officials have announced that the TOSS will take place at 245pm and the match should begin at 3pm. It will be a 45-overs-a-side match, we have lost 5 overs due to rain and wet outfield in Lucknow.
Coach Rahul Dravid's BIG concerns before T20 World Cup 2022
Team India squad have departed for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia today morning. Coach Rahul Dravid expressed his concerns about 'death bowling' after the T20I series against South Africa ended earlier this week. Here's what Rahul Dravid had to say...
It's an area where we certainly need to get better." - Rahul Dravid on death bowling
Watch such exclusive interviews & inside news from the #TeamIndia camp on #FollowTheBlues. pic.twitter.com/S7VgTetZSU
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: RAIN has stopped
The rain has stopped in Lucknow but the covers are still on at Lucknow. The next UPDATE should come from the umpires soon. Fans pray for play to begin soon in the ODI series.
The wait continues https://t.co/7jTCD1QAHS
— Pretoria Capitals (@PretoriaCapsSA) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: RAIN has got heavier, confirms BCCI
The rain in Lucknow has got heavier and TOSS has been delayed further. The covers are firmly in place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. We await further updates to know more.
Update
Rain has gotten heavier here in Lucknow and the toss has been delayed.
We will be back with further updates shortly.#TeamIndia #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Ypjm2MnBME
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: More BAD news from Lucknow
We have more BAD news from Lucknow, where it has started to rain again on Thursday afternoon. The covers have come back on at the Ekana Stadium, the venue of India vs South Africa 1st ODI. The toss has already been delayed by 30 mins to 130pm, we might be in for another delay now.
The covers are on in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/xZpoHyr9n4
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Rajat Patidar consider Virat Kohli his 'idol'
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar has got his maiden call-up into the Indian team. Hear him speak about his 'idol' Virat Kohli, tweet from Dinesh Karthik and more HERE...
The first #TeamIndia call-up, @DineshKarthik's tweet, meeting @imVkohli & @ABdeVilliers17 and much more!
Here's what @rrjjt_01 had to say before the 1st Mastercard #INDvSA ODI.
Today, 1:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Will Rajat Patidar make DEBUT, Sanju Samson RETURN?
Kerala and Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson is set to comeback into the ODI side. While Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar, who hit his maiden century in IPL 2022, is in line to make his international debut. Read all about the IND vs SA 1st ODI Predicted Playing 11 here.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Rain THREAT over game
You can read all about Weather report of Lucknow ahead of the first ODI between India and South Africa here. It has been raining heavily in Lucknow since Tuesday night. India captain Shikhar Dhawan said this: “Rain is not in our control but the good thing is that the drainage system of this ground is very good. We are very hopeful the match will happen tomorrow. We have done our preparation and the boys are in good state of mind.”.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: GLOOMY news from Lucknow
We'll have a DELAYED start in Lucknow. Wet conditions in Lucknow mean that toss has been delayed by half-an-hour. Toss will now take place at 130pm and match won't start before 2pm.
Update
Rain delay!
After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour.
The Toss will be at 1:30 PM IST.
Play begins at 2:00 PM IST.
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of 1st ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow.
More Stories