IND vs SA 1st ODI Predicted 11: Will Rajat Patidar make DEBUT, Sanju Samson set to COMEBACK

Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar took IPL 2022 by storm, smashing a maiden hundred for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Patidar’s consistent performances have catapulted him to a maiden call-up with the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning in Lucknow on Thursday (October 6).

With majority of T20 World Cup 2022 bound players missing from the Indian squad, it is an opportunity for players like Patidar to make their mark at the international level. “This series is a good exposure ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Youngsters will get more exposure playing against a great team. There are benefits all around. It will increase their experience and confidence. They have been doing well. They will learn from their mistakes as they play more. It is important for me to play as much as possible ahead of the World Cup,” said Dhawan in a pre-match press conference.

Dhawan said that the whole team has practised well for the past two days and everyone is in a good groove and mindset. “This team is good. We have played with most of these boys in the West Indies and Zimbabwe. One or two new players have come into the team. There is a good tuning between everyone. There is great energy in new boys, they are confident,” he added.

Apart from Patidar, the likes of Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav will also make a comeback into the international arena. Samson has been sensational in the limited opportunities he has been given and his fans will be waiting for him to showcase his talents against South Africa as well.

Although Shreyas Iyer has been picked as Dhawan’s deputy for the ODI series, but Samson will be the one to watch out for in the ODI series. The prolific Shubman Gill will also be back in the ODI mix after back-to-back Man-of-the-Series awards in West Indies and Zimbabwe.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Predicted 11

India: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Ahmed/Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Janeman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Quninton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj