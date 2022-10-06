India vs South Africa 1st ODI Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SA 1st ODI online and on TV?

A new-look Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will aim to make a statement and be in the reckoning for next year’s 50-over World Cup when the three-match ODI series against South Africa begins in Lucknow on Thursday (October 6). In the absence of big guns like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin, who are off to Australia for the T20 World Cup, the Indian selectors opted for a fresh squad that includes Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar, who earned their maiden call ups.

The squad also features a few T20 World Cup 2022 reserve players. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who is part of the reserves named for the T20 World Cup, will serve as Dhawan’s deputy in the series. Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, the other players from the standby list, have also been included in the ODI team for the matches against South Africa.

The skippers are ready to take charge!



Dhawan or Bavuma - who'll triumph in this epic [?]?#BelieveInBlue | Mastercard #INDvSA ODI series | Starts Oct 6 | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/JJAtiA6fG3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 5, 2022

Dashing opening batter Shubman Gill, who has impressed in limited opportunities in ODIs, is likely to resume his partnership with Dhawan at the top. Among other batters, either Rahul Tripathi or Patidar is likely to make an ODI debut on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh batter Patidar has been rewarded for his stellar performances in domestic cricket, IPL, where he turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and more recently, his brilliant run for India A against New Zealand A in the four-day games. He smashed two centuries against the Kiwis.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the other batters in the squad who will form the fulcrum of India's middle-order.

Match Details

When will India vs South Africa 1st ODI match take place?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, October 6.

Where will India vs South Africa 1st ODI match take place?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will India vs South Africa 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will begin at 130PM IST. The toss will take place at 1pm IST.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI match live on TV in India?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI match live streaming in India?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Predicted 11

India: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Janeman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Quninton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj