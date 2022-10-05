IND vs SA 1st ODI Predicted Playing 11: Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav to be certain picks for 1st ODI vs South Africa, check here

After an exciting week of T20I action between India and South Africa, the two teams will be seen taking on each other again, albeit in a different format. The ODI series between Proteas Men and Men In Blue will kickstart on October 6 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 1.30 pm IST. The match will be a day-night affair and the humidity levels would be tough to handle for both the sides. India are coming into the series with their top line of cricketers including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar etc. Yet this is a strong team that possesses some unreal talent in both the departments.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team and would also open alongside Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer, vice captain, will be batting at No 3 and Sanju Samson, a huge favourite among fans, is expected to bat at No 4. Wicketkeeping duties could go to Ishan Kishan and there are high chances that Rajat Patidar may also feature in the XI to make his international debut. Shahbaz Ahmed is also expected of a debut. His spin bowling might come in handy. Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan may make the pace attack with either of Kuldeep Yadav or Ravi Bishnoi making the cut.

South Africa, on the other hand, will try and look to play their T20 XI. They will look to give the same T20 XI more game time.

India playing 11 for 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

South Africa playing 11 for 1st ODI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius