IND vs SA 3rd T20: After fights in Australia series, Dinesh Karthik-Rohit Sharma BROMANCE goes viral, WATCH

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik have had a rocky relationship over the last couple of months. Rohit was furious at Karthik after the latter messed up on a few DRS calls in the T20I series against Australia but then patched up the relationship by asking the Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper to hold the winner’s trophy after that series.

The new-found BROMANCE between Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik continued in the South Africa series as well. Although India lost the final T20I in Indore by 49 runs, captain Rohit was seen in jovial mood with Karthik, who hammered 46 off 21 balls after being promoted to No. 4 in the match.

Rohit was trying to explain his dismissal it seemed when the two broke into laughter. The Indian board shared the clip of the bromance between the two following the match on social media and it has gone viral since then.

Here is the video of Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik’s bromance after the 3rd T20I…

It was a day to forget for the Indian captain as he was dismissed for a duck in the first over of the chase. Karthik showed some form as he hit a breezy 46 off 21 balls.

Despite two identical series wins against ‘quality sides’ Australia and South Africa, captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday conceded that the Indian team still needs to address some areas of concern, especially bowling, ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. India beat South Africa 2-1 in the three-match T20 International series despite suffering a 49-run defeat in the final game here on Tuesday. They had beaten Australia by a similar margin in the preceding series.

“As a team, we said it at the beginning no matter what happens about the result, there’s always room for improvement. Even if we do well in all three departments, we want to keep getting better,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

“Areas of concerns, we have to look at our bowling, what more options we can find in the powerplay, middle and death. We were playing two quality sides, have to go back and see what better we can do. It will be challenging and we need to find answers, still working towards that.”

(with PTI inputs)