Not looking happy: Quinton de Kock loses cool on Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi for wrong DRS call during 1st IND vs SA ODI

South African wicketkeeper and batter Quinton de Kock was a visibly upset man on the field when India chase 250-run target set by the Proteas men in the 1st ODI at Lucknow stadium on Thursday (October 6). The reason was then South Africa burned all their reviews in the same over bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi. In the 30th over of the innings, Shamsi and skipper Temba Bavuma went for the LBW review against Sanju Samson, the only big wicket at that stage. That was not overturned and SA lose their first review. Then on the last ball of the same over, Shamsi found Samson in front of the stumps again. This time Shamsi reached out to de Kock, who didn's say anything but started to walk down to the other end. But Bavuma still went for it. When even this decision did not go in their favour and they lost the review, de Kock lost his cool and gave an earful to the two cricketers.

