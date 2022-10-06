NewsCricket
IND VS SA 1ST ODI

Not looking happy: Quinton de Kock loses cool on Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi for wrong DRS call during 1st IND vs SA ODI

The reason for de Kock's anger was that South Africa burned all their reviews in the same over bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi, check more below 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 10:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Not looking happy: Quinton de Kock loses cool on Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi for wrong DRS call during 1st IND vs SA ODI

South African wicketkeeper and batter Quinton de Kock was a visibly upset man on the field when India chase 250-run target set by the Proteas men in the 1st ODI at Lucknow stadium on Thursday (October 6). The reason was then South Africa burned all their reviews in the same over bowled by Tabraiz Shamsi. In the 30th over of the innings, Shamsi and skipper Temba Bavuma went for the LBW review against Sanju Samson, the only big wicket at that stage. That was not overturned and SA lose their first review. Then on the last ball of the same over, Shamsi found Samson in front of the stumps again. This time Shamsi reached out to de Kock, who didn's say anything but started to walk down to the other end. But Bavuma still went for it. When even this decision did not go in their favour and they lost the review, de Kock lost his cool and gave an earful to the two cricketers. 

Watch the reactions to the cold vibes and then outburst of de Kock. 

Live Tv

IND vs SA 1st ODIQuinton de Kock loses cool on Temba BavumaTabraiz Shamsi DRS callQuinton de Kock DRS callQuinton de Kock vs Tabraiz Shamsi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022