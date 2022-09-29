IND vs SA 1st T20: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli give PRICELESS reactions after failed DRS call, WATCH

Team India had a perfect start to the three-match T20I series against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28), thrashing Temba Bavuma’s side by eight wickets in the opening encounter. Pacers Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh ran riot, claiming the first five wickets inside the first three overs of the SA innings.

After the early loss of wickets, South African batter Aiden Markram mounted a small recovery with all-rounder Wayne Parnell. Rohit Sharma wanted to dismiss Markram cheaply as well and hence opted for a DRS review on suggestion of former India captain Virat Kohli.

Arshdeep Singh, who was bowling his third successive over after taking three wickets in his first, managed to beat Markram’s outside edge off the third ball. The left-arm pacer and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant made expressions that said that they knew it is close but not out. However, captain Rohit Sharma first seemed to look elsewhere while making a decision before actually going for the DRS.

Although Markram survived that close call, however he was dismissed soon after by Harshal Patel. South Africa could only post 108 in their allotted 20 overs. Team India chased down the target with more than three overs to spare thanks to half-centuries by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav.

“The wicket was tricky. You learn a lot playing such a game. You understand what the team needs to do in tough conditions. It was nice to play a game like that. We knew the bowlers will get something seeing grass on the pitch, but we didn’t expect help for the full 20 overs. It was still damp. Both teams were in the contest and the team that played better won the game. We started well, got 5 wickets in quick time and that was the turning point. A perfect showcase of how to bowl when there is help for the pacers,” Rohit Sharma said in a post-match presentation.

(with ANI inputs)