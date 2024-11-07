Womens Premier League Retention WPL 2025 Full List Of Retained & Released Players By MI, RCB, DC, UPW, GG
Check Full List Of Retained And Released Players List Of Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, UP Warriorz, Gujarat giants, Delhi Capitals Ahead Of WPL 2025 Auction.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season is shaping up to be an exciting chapter in women’s cricket, and the latest retention announcements from the five franchises have set the stage for an intriguing auction. With teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants locking in their squads, the retention decisions offer valuable insight into how teams are preparing for the upcoming season.
The Big Names in the WPL 2025 Retention List
As the WPL 2025 player retention deadline looms, each franchise has made strategic decisions to secure their core players. The RCB retained players list 2025 includes big names like Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, who played pivotal roles in their title-winning campaign last season. RCB has decided to keep 14 players, ensuring they maintain their winning momentum while releasing six players, including Disha Kasat and Indrani Roy. Meanwhile, MI retained players list 2025 features established stars such as Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews. As the inaugural WPL champions, MI has chosen to retain a strong core of 14 players, which also includes Amelia Kerr and Chloe Tryon, while releasing four, such as Issy Wong and Fatima Jaffer. Their decisions reflect their desire to build a formidable squad for the 2025 season.
Mumbai Indians: Retaining a Winning Formula
The Mumbai Indians, the inaugural WPL champions, have largely stuck with the tried-and-tested formula that led them to glory in the tournament's first season. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, MI has retained 14 players, ensuring that the core of their squad remains strong. Key players like Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, and Nat Sciver-Brunt are back in the fold, giving MI an excellent mix of experienced internationals and young talent. MI has made four releases, including the likes of Issy Wong and Priyanka Bala, to make space for potential new signings. With a remaining purse of 2.65 crores, the team will be eyeing specific upgrades at the upcoming WPL 2025 auction, potentially adding players who can further bolster their title aspirations.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Retained Players (14):
Harmanpreet Kaur
Hayley Matthews
Amelia Kerr
Chloe Tryon
Jintimani Kalita
Nat Sciver-Brunt
Pooja Vastrakar
Saika Ishaque
Yastika Bhatia
Shabnim Ismail
Sanjeevan Sajana
Amandeep Kaur
Keerthana Balakrishnan
Amanjot Kaur
Released Players (4):
Issy Wong
Priyanka Bala
Humairaa Kaazi
Fatima Jaffer
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Championing Continuity
RCB, the defending champions, have opted for a retention strategy that ensures continuity while also refreshing their squad with a few key moves. Retaining a total of 14 players from their title-winning side, RCB has kept hold of their biggest stars like Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Sophie Devine. The team also ensured the inclusion of key all-rounders and bowlers such as Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil, and Ekta Bisht, maintaining a well-rounded squad that could defend their title in 2025.
RCB’s strategy to release six players—including Disha Kasat and Shraddha Pokarkar—opens up opportunities for fresh talent to join the squad. The defending champions also made a strategic trade by acquiring Dani Wyatt from UP Warriorz, adding a powerful hitter to their arsenal. With 3.25 crores left in their purse, RCB has plenty of room to add the right players to enhance their squad depth ahead of the upcoming auction.
Full List Of Retained Players By Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Retained Players (14):
Smriti Mandhana
Sabbineni Meghana
Richa Ghosh
Georgia Wareham
Shreyanka Patil
Asha Sobhana
Renuka Singh
Sophie Devine
Ekta Bisht
Kate Cross
Kanika Ahuja
Dani Wyatt (Traded from UPW)
Released Players (6):
Disha Kasat
Indrani Roy
Nadine de Klerk
Shuba Satheesh
Shraddha Pokarkar
Simran Bahadur
Gujarat Giants’ Bold Moves
The Gujarat Giants retained players list 2025 brings some surprises, with the franchise opting to release six players, including notable international stars like Sneh Rana and Kathryn Bryce. Despite this, Gujarat has kept hold of their core players, including Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, and Laura Wolvaardt, all of whom were instrumental in the team’s performances in previous seasons. This approach shows the Giants’ intent to focus on stability while preparing for the upcoming auction to add fresh talent.
Full List Of Retained Players By Gujarat Giants (GG)
Retained Players (14):
Beth Mooney
Ashleigh Gardner
Laura Wolvaardt
Dayalan Hemalatha
Tanuja Kanwer
Shabnam Shakil
Phoebe Litchfield
Priya Mishra
Trisha Poojitha
Mannat Kashyap
Meghna Singh
Released Players (6):
Sneh Rana
Kathryn Bryce
Veda Krishnamurthy
Tarannum Pathan
Lea Tahuhu
UP Warriorz: A Team in Transition
For UP Warriorz, the WPL 2025 retention strategy focuses on continuity, with Alyssa Healy continuing as the leader of the squad. The team has retained 14 players, including key names like Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Grace Harris. The team has also opted to release four players, notably Lauren Bell and Parshavi Chopra, signaling a potential reshaping of their lineup ahead of the auction.
Full List Of Retained Players By UP Warriorz (UPW)
Retained Players (14):
Alyssa Healy
Kiran Navgire
Shweta Sehrawat
Deepti Sharma
Chamari Athapaththu
Grace Harris
Sophie Ecclestone
Tahlia McGrath
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Saima Thakor
Anjali Sarvani
Gouher Sultana
Poonam Khemnar
Uma Chetry
Released Players (4):
Lauren Bell
Parshavi Chopra
Laxmi Yadav
S Yashasri
Delhi Capitals: A Strong Contender
The DC retained players list 2025 brings consistency with the franchise keeping 14 players, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Meg Lanning. With a solid squad that also features the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey, DC is clearly building for a strong run at the title. Their decision to release only four players, including Laura Harris and Ashwani Kumari, demonstrates their focus on retaining a winning combination.
Full List Of Retained Players By Delhi Capitals (DC)
Retained Players (14):
Jemimah Rodrigues
Meg Lanning
Shafali Verma
Alice Capsey
Annabel Sutherland
Arundathi Reddy
Jess Jonassen
Marizanne Kapp
Sneha Deepthi
Minnu Mani
Radha Yadav
Shikha Pandey
Taniya Bhatia
Titas Sadhu
Released Players (4):
Laura Harris
Ashwani Kumari
Poonam Yadav
Aparana Mondal
Strategic Insights from WPL Retention 2025
As the WPL 2025 auction approaches, the retention lists have given us a glimpse into the priorities of each team. For some, like RCB and MI, it’s about keeping the winning formula intact, while for others like UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, the aim appears to be refreshing their squads with a more competitive edge. Teams are not just focusing on retaining top-performing players but are also looking to balance their squads with fresh faces. This is crucial as the WPL continues to grow and attract international attention. The retention decisions are bound to impact the upcoming auctions, where these franchises will look to fill key gaps and add depth to their squads.
The Countdown to WPL 2025 Auction
With the WPL 2025 retention deadline now behind us, the next big event is the WPL 2025 auction. Franchises are gearing up to secure the best players to complement their retained squads. The live updates from the WPL 2025 retention live show the excitement around the key player movements, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next phase of the competition. As the retention process wraps up, all eyes are on the upcoming auction where these squads will evolve and strive for a dominant place in the WPL 2025. Fans can expect intense competition, thrilling matches, and unforgettable moments as the new season of the Women’s Premier League unfolds.
