Womens Premier League Retention WPL 2025 Full List Of Retained & Released Players By MI, RCB, DC, UPW, GG

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season is shaping up to be an exciting chapter in women’s cricket, and the latest retention announcements from the five franchises have set the stage for an intriguing auction. With teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants locking in their squads, the retention decisions offer valuable insight into how teams are preparing for the upcoming season.

The Big Names in the WPL 2025 Retention List

As the WPL 2025 player retention deadline looms, each franchise has made strategic decisions to secure their core players. The RCB retained players list 2025 includes big names like Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, who played pivotal roles in their title-winning campaign last season. RCB has decided to keep 14 players, ensuring they maintain their winning momentum while releasing six players, including Disha Kasat and Indrani Roy. Meanwhile, MI retained players list 2025 features established stars such as Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews. As the inaugural WPL champions, MI has chosen to retain a strong core of 14 players, which also includes Amelia Kerr and Chloe Tryon, while releasing four, such as Issy Wong and Fatima Jaffer. Their decisions reflect their desire to build a formidable squad for the 2025 season.

Mumbai Indians: Retaining a Winning Formula

The Mumbai Indians, the inaugural WPL champions, have largely stuck with the tried-and-tested formula that led them to glory in the tournament's first season. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, MI has retained 14 players, ensuring that the core of their squad remains strong. Key players like Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, and Nat Sciver-Brunt are back in the fold, giving MI an excellent mix of experienced internationals and young talent. MI has made four releases, including the likes of Issy Wong and Priyanka Bala, to make space for potential new signings. With a remaining purse of 2.65 crores, the team will be eyeing specific upgrades at the upcoming WPL 2025 auction, potentially adding players who can further bolster their title aspirations.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained Players (14):

Harmanpreet Kaur

Hayley Matthews

Amelia Kerr

Chloe Tryon

Jintimani Kalita

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Pooja Vastrakar

Saika Ishaque

Yastika Bhatia

Shabnim Ismail

Sanjeevan Sajana

Amandeep Kaur

Keerthana Balakrishnan

Amanjot Kaur

Released Players (4):

Issy Wong

Priyanka Bala

Humairaa Kaazi

Fatima Jaffer

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Championing Continuity

RCB, the defending champions, have opted for a retention strategy that ensures continuity while also refreshing their squad with a few key moves. Retaining a total of 14 players from their title-winning side, RCB has kept hold of their biggest stars like Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Sophie Devine. The team also ensured the inclusion of key all-rounders and bowlers such as Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil, and Ekta Bisht, maintaining a well-rounded squad that could defend their title in 2025.

RCB’s strategy to release six players—including Disha Kasat and Shraddha Pokarkar—opens up opportunities for fresh talent to join the squad. The defending champions also made a strategic trade by acquiring Dani Wyatt from UP Warriorz, adding a powerful hitter to their arsenal. With 3.25 crores left in their purse, RCB has plenty of room to add the right players to enhance their squad depth ahead of the upcoming auction.

Full List Of Retained Players By Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Retained Players (14):

Smriti Mandhana

Sabbineni Meghana

Richa Ghosh

Georgia Wareham

Shreyanka Patil

Asha Sobhana

Renuka Singh

Sophie Devine

Ekta Bisht

Kate Cross

Kanika Ahuja

Dani Wyatt (Traded from UPW)

Released Players (6):

Disha Kasat

Indrani Roy

Nadine de Klerk

Shuba Satheesh

Shraddha Pokarkar

Simran Bahadur

Gujarat Giants’ Bold Moves

The Gujarat Giants retained players list 2025 brings some surprises, with the franchise opting to release six players, including notable international stars like Sneh Rana and Kathryn Bryce. Despite this, Gujarat has kept hold of their core players, including Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, and Laura Wolvaardt, all of whom were instrumental in the team’s performances in previous seasons. This approach shows the Giants’ intent to focus on stability while preparing for the upcoming auction to add fresh talent.

Full List Of Retained Players By Gujarat Giants (GG)

Retained Players (14):

Beth Mooney

Ashleigh Gardner

Laura Wolvaardt

Dayalan Hemalatha

Tanuja Kanwer

Shabnam Shakil

Phoebe Litchfield

Priya Mishra

Trisha Poojitha

Mannat Kashyap

Meghna Singh

Released Players (6):

Sneh Rana

Kathryn Bryce

Veda Krishnamurthy

Tarannum Pathan

Lea Tahuhu

UP Warriorz: A Team in Transition

For UP Warriorz, the WPL 2025 retention strategy focuses on continuity, with Alyssa Healy continuing as the leader of the squad. The team has retained 14 players, including key names like Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Grace Harris. The team has also opted to release four players, notably Lauren Bell and Parshavi Chopra, signaling a potential reshaping of their lineup ahead of the auction.

Full List Of Retained Players By UP Warriorz (UPW)

Retained Players (14):

Alyssa Healy

Kiran Navgire

Shweta Sehrawat

Deepti Sharma

Chamari Athapaththu

Grace Harris

Sophie Ecclestone

Tahlia McGrath

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Saima Thakor

Anjali Sarvani

Gouher Sultana

Poonam Khemnar

Uma Chetry

Released Players (4):

Lauren Bell

Parshavi Chopra

Laxmi Yadav

S Yashasri

Delhi Capitals: A Strong Contender

The DC retained players list 2025 brings consistency with the franchise keeping 14 players, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Meg Lanning. With a solid squad that also features the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey, DC is clearly building for a strong run at the title. Their decision to release only four players, including Laura Harris and Ashwani Kumari, demonstrates their focus on retaining a winning combination.

Full List Of Retained Players By Delhi Capitals (DC)

Retained Players (14):

Jemimah Rodrigues

Meg Lanning

Shafali Verma

Alice Capsey

Annabel Sutherland

Arundathi Reddy

Jess Jonassen

Marizanne Kapp

Sneha Deepthi

Minnu Mani

Radha Yadav

Shikha Pandey

Taniya Bhatia

Titas Sadhu

Released Players (4):

Laura Harris

Ashwani Kumari

Poonam Yadav

Aparana Mondal

Strategic Insights from WPL Retention 2025

As the WPL 2025 auction approaches, the retention lists have given us a glimpse into the priorities of each team. For some, like RCB and MI, it’s about keeping the winning formula intact, while for others like UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, the aim appears to be refreshing their squads with a more competitive edge. Teams are not just focusing on retaining top-performing players but are also looking to balance their squads with fresh faces. This is crucial as the WPL continues to grow and attract international attention. The retention decisions are bound to impact the upcoming auctions, where these franchises will look to fill key gaps and add depth to their squads.

The Countdown to WPL 2025 Auction

With the WPL 2025 retention deadline now behind us, the next big event is the WPL 2025 auction. Franchises are gearing up to secure the best players to complement their retained squads. The live updates from the WPL 2025 retention live show the excitement around the key player movements, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next phase of the competition. As the retention process wraps up, all eyes are on the upcoming auction where these squads will evolve and strive for a dominant place in the WPL 2025. Fans can expect intense competition, thrilling matches, and unforgettable moments as the new season of the Women’s Premier League unfolds.