Rishabh Pant lead Team India is all set to take on Temba Bavuma's South African cricket team in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. India was hit by injuries a day ahead of the series opener where captain KL Rahul and spinner Kuldeep Yadav were ruled out of the series. Pant was named captain while Hardik Pandya will be his deputy.

All eyes will be on India's young pace battery, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. After an outstanding IPL season, both got their maiden call-up for Team India. At least one of them is expected to make a debut in today's match. Even though the talk of the town is Umran, Singh is likely to get a game today as hinted by head coach Rahul Dravid. Bhuvnenshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan are excepted to be the other two pacers. Kumar can bowl in the powerplay while Khan can take care of the middle overs. Singh is known for bowling yorkers at will. So India's pace bowling attack looks pretty solid on paper.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel will hold the fort in the middle overs with their spin. Chahal and Axar were bowling exceptionally in the IPL 2022 and will look to continue the same.

Moving on to the batting side, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik are India's new finishers for this series while Shreyas Iyer and captain Rishabh Pant will bat at number three and four. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan will open the batting for Team India.

India Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvnenshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Predicted XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Full Squads

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs