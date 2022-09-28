'Stop praising KL Rahul, praise Suryakumar Yadav', Fans SLAM opener for steady approach

Riding on fifties from KL Rahul 51 (56) and Suryakumar 50 (33), India won the first T20I against South Africa of the 3-match series at on Wednesday (September 28). Opting to field first, Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue displayed a dominant bowling performance courtesy of Arshdeep Singh's 3-wicket over and Deepak Chahar knocking over Temba Bavuma's stumps in the first over of South Africa's innings. However, Proteas all-rounder Keshav Maharaj got his team to a respectable total of 106 runs after his team were 9/5 at one point.

During India's chase of 107, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli departed early on a pitch that aided the pace-bowlers of both sides. KL Rahul was also struggling when Suryakumar Yadav walked in and turned the tables again on the Proteas. After India's win by 8 wicket, fans were not impressed with KL Rahul's slow batting approach in the first T20I and slammed the batter even after he scored a fifty of 56 balls. (IND vs SA 1st T20I scorecard and as it happened HERE)

After 10 over India's score read 47/2. Suryakumar along with KL Rahul played a sensible knock while gathering boundaries at regular intervals. India needed six runs in 24 balls, and Suryakumar brought up his half-century in 33 deliveries. With a help of a six on the fourth delivery of the 17th over KL Rahul also brought up his fifty and took his side home with an eight wickets victory over Proteas.

Brief score: South Africa 106/8 (Keshav Maharaj 41, Aiden Markram 25; Arshdeep Singh 3-32) vs India 110/2 (KL Rahul 51*, Suryakumar Yadav 50*; Kagiso Rabada 1-16) (With ANI inputs)