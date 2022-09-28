Highlights India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard: Fifties from KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav guide India to victory
IND VS SA 1st T20I, 2022 LIVE Updates: Check the scorecard and updates from the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match below
Rohit Sharma's Team India is set to complete their last T20I assignment ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). After an intense 3-match series win against Australia, Rohit and co will look to continue their winning momentum heading into the World Cup later this year.
"It is a special place. We have good memories of playing for India here and when I played for Deccan Chargers as well. The biggest positive was different individuals stepping up and delivering. You feel good about it as a management. The margin of error in T20s is small. We took our chances, we were brave as well. Sometimes it doesn’t come off. There are areas to improve as well. Not easy coming back after a break against a tough team," said Rohit.
This is the second time South Africa has traveled to India in four months for a T20I series, last time the Men in Blue hosted the Proteas ended with a 2-2 draw in the 5-match series as the last match was washed out due to rain.
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Fifty for KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav as India finish off in style with a six. India win the first T20I with 8 wickets in hand.
IND - 110/2 (16.4 Overs), Rahul 51 (56) & Surya 50 (33)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's partnership reach 74 runs off 55 balls. Brilliant batting by both so far with Suryakumar Yadav being the aggresive one and Rahul keeping them afloat.
IND - 91/2 (15 Overs), Rahul 43 (52) & Surya 39 (27)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
India in control now as Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul keep their cool in their chase of 107 runs. South Africa need to find a wicket now else they will lose it.
IND - 66/2 (12 Overs), Suryakumar 22 (19) & Rahul 31 (41)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
India batters playing cautiously in their chase of 107 runs. Keshav Maharaj and Shamsi brrought into the attack by Temba Bavuma.
IND - 36/2 (8.3 Overs), Rahul 14 (31) & Suryakumar 15 (9)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
GONE! Big wicket! Virat Kohli 3 (9) caught behind by de Kock bowled by Anrich Nortje. South Africa get the wicket they were looking for. India in a tricky situation now.
IND - 17/2 (6.1 Overs), KL Rahul 11 (26)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Rabada keeping it tight! Kagiso Rabada giving no easy pickings to KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the middle as South Africa desperately search for a wicket and get into this game.
IND - 16/1 (4.5 Overs), Rahul 11 (22) & Kohli 2 (4)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Rohit Sharma 0 (2) GONE! Bowled by Kagiso Rabada caught by de Kock. What a quick delivery by the right-arm pacer to get the better of the Indian skipper
IND - 11/1 (3 Overs), Rahul 6 (12) & Kohli 2 (4)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Fine first over from Kagiso Rabada as KL Rahul had not scope to make runs in the first over. Rahul has been inconsistent in the recent past and would be cautious in the innings it seems. He starts off by playing 6 dots.
IND 8/0 (1.2)
India need 99 runs
Maharaj helps SA to finish 106/8 - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
South Africa finish 106/8 at after 20 overs as the Indian bowling attack shine in the first T20I against the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas. Four golden ducks in the beginning of the innings courtesy Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar got India in control right from the start. For a moment, Aiden Markram looked promising for South Africa but Harshal Patel came in and got India into cruise control mode. Rohit Sharma and co need just 107 runs to win in 20 overs.
SA - 106/8 (20 Overs), Rabada 7 (11) & Nortje 2 (2)
Maharaj and Rabada - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada are in the middle with a lot of responsibility on their shoulders. Only 12 balls left and they need to make the most of every delivery now.
SA - 83/7 (18 Overs), Maharaj 25 (29) & Rabada 4 (7)
Axar Patel gets his man! - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Wayne Parnell 24 (37) caught Suryakumar Yadav bowled by Axar Patel. South Africa lose another wicket as Parnell tries to attack the spinner and he is trapped by the Men in Blue.
SA - 72/7 (16 Overs), Maharaj 14 (23) & Rabada 0 (0)
Axar and Ashwin join the party - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
R Ashwin and Axar Patel join the party as South Africa are strugglig at the moment to gather some runs quickly. India are in full control and both spinners are not giving any easy pickings to the Proteas batters in the middle.
SA - 61/6 (14 Overs), Parnell 19 (29) & Maharaj 13 (20)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Parnell SA's last hope - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Wayne Parnell, surely South Africa's last hope to get to a respectable total in the first T20I of the 3-match series. India have surely dropped a bomb dismissing four of their batters for a golden duck.
SA - 50/6 (12 Overs), Parnell 16 (22) & Maharaj 5 (15)
WATCH - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
South Africa in a tought spot - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
South Africa are in a very tough spot at the moment as India have taken 6 wickets so far inside 10 overs. Wayne Parnell and Keshav Maharaj need to buildup a partnership after an ugly start their batting lineup.
SA - 48/6 (10 Overs), Parnell 13 (19) & Maharaj 5 (5)
Big wicket! - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Aidem Markram 25 (24) LBW Harshal Patel. That is a big wicket for India as Markram was one of the two batters alongside Parnell who could have got South Africa to a respectable total. India on top of their game at the moment, R Aswhin into the attack now.
SA - 42/6 (8.3 Overs), Parnell 13 (16)
Ugly scene for South Africa - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
South Africa with Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell in the middle, surely in a very tight spot as Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj are the next batters coming in for the Proteas now. India still hunting for another wicket after a fiery start.
SA - 35/7 (7 Overs), Parnell 12 (12) & Markram 19 (19)
Markram & Parnell try to steady SA - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell try to steady South Africa innings after losing 5 wickets in the powerplay so far. Brilliant bowling by Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh so far.
SA - 26/5 (5 Overs), Parnell 8 (7) & Markram 14 (12)
Another one! - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Oh my god! Tristan Stubbs caught by Arshdeep Singh bowled by Deepak Chahar. It is getting very ugly for South Africa at the moment as India take 5 wickets inside 3 overs. Deepak Chahar gets his second wicket of the night.
SA - 13/5 (2.4 Overs), Markram 9 (5) & Parnell 0 (0)
Arshdeep on FIRE - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Arshdeep Singh takes 3 wickets in one over first de Kock then Rossouw 0 (1) caught by Pant and then David Miller 0 (1) bowled in the very first ball he faced. India are on fire at the moment with Chahar and Arshdeep attacking.
SA - 8/4 (2 Overs), Markram 4 (2)
Another ONE! - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Quinton de Kock bowled in by Arshdeep Singh! It was well outside the stump line but the left-hander chops it under his own stumps.
SA - 5/2 (1.4 Overs), Markram 4 (2) & Rossouw 0 (0)
GONE! - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Deepak Chahar STRIKES! Temba Bavuma 0 (4) bowled in by Temba Bavuma. India get the breakthrough early as the South African skipper departs.
SA - 1/1 (1 Over), de Kock 1 (2) & Rossouw 0 (0)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Here we go! Quinton De Kock alongside skipper Temba Bavuma open the batting for South Africa. Deepak Chahar set to attack the stumps for Team India.
SA - 0/0 (0 Overs), Bavuma 0 (0) & De Kock 0 (0)
South Africa Playing XI - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Toss Update@ImRo45 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against South Africa in the @mastercardindia #INDvSA T20I.
India Playing XI - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Toss report - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
India win the toss, Rohit Sharma opts to bowl first.
Suryakumar Yadav rises back to No.2 position - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
India batter Suryakumar Yadav is back to No.2 position in the ICC Rankings. He has closed gap on No. 1 Mohammad Rizwan.
Umesh Yadav and THESE two players added for SA series - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed added to Team India squad for T20I series vs South Africa, details HERE.
IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints
India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SA 1st T20 match in Thiruvananthapuram, 7 PM IST, September 28
India vs South Africa 1st T20I Predicted 11
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje
Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar always... - IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar always...: Temba Bavuma says THIS about Indian pace duo, check what the South Africa captain has to say about the Indian pace duo HERE.
India vs South Africa 1st T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details
India vs South Africa 1st T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SA 1st T20 online and on TV, check HERE
IND vs SA 1st T20I weather report
India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Thiruvananthapuram today? Check report here
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE score and updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of 1st T20I between India and South Africa on our live blog here. Toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST and the match will begin at 7 pm IST. Follow this space as we build up to the live cricket action from Thiruvananthapuram.
