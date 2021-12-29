IND vs SA 1st Test, Day 4 Stumps: South Africa 94/4; India need six wickets to win

India need six wickets to win the first Test against South Africa as the match enters the final day here at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

After India were folded in the second session on Wednesday, 40.5 overs were bowled with South Africa losing four wickets in the tricky phase. At stumps, the Proteas went into the dugout at 94/4 with 211 runs more required to win and six wickets in the bag. For hosts captain, Dean Elgar is currently unbeaten on the crease as the Test goes into the final day.

Resuming the final session at 22/1, the hosts' batters applied caution against the Indian seamers. But Mohammed Siraj soon got the breakthrough for visitors as he sent back Keegan Petersen to the pavilion for 17 off 36.

Stumps on Day 4 of the 1st Test. South Africa end the day on 94/4. #TeamIndia 6 wickets away from victory. Scorecard - https://t.co/eoM8MqSQgO #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/IgRuammbPo — BCCI (@BCCI) December 29, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah then led the way in India's bowling effort as he soon clean bowled Rassie Van Der Dussen and then Keshav Maharaj in the last over of the day.

Earlier, in the second session, India lost seven wickets as South Africa folded the visitors for 174 in the second innings. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane all failed to leave a mark and were dismissed cheaply.

Brief Scores: India 327/10 and 174/10 (KL Rahul 23, Rishabh Pant 34; Kagiso Rabada 4-42) vs SA 197/10 and 94/4 (Keegan Petersen 52*; Mohammed Shami 2/22)