Watch: Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli Bowl In Nets Before Boxing Day Test

Former India cricketer and current head coach of the team Rahul Dravid came with a surprise just moments before the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa. Dravid was seen bowling at the Centurion after the start of the play was delayed due to patches of water on the field. Crowd was delighted to see the 'Wall' bowling medium-pace before the Test match began.

Watch the video here:

Dravid has bowled for India sometimes during his 16-year career with the team. He used to bowl right-arm off-spin and has five wickets in his career. ('Bhai Mujhe Ye Gande Reactions Mat De', Mohammed Shami On Hardik Pandya Screaming Angrily On Him In IPL)

"Well, he did most of the things that were asked of him from a player point of view - opened the batting, batted at 3,5,6, kept wicket. So this is something that I am surprised with. I have never seen Rahul Dravid do this. But it's always good because as coaches you do things that you aren't used to so to see. And there's nothing wrong with his action; he seems pretty aligned and just has to add a little bit of piece. Otherwise, he looks pretty alright," said his former India teammate Sanjay Bangar with a smile.

Coming to the toss, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first Test of a two-match series here at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

Prasidh Krishna received his Test cap from star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, to make his debut in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. Meanwhile, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja complained of upper back spasms on the morning of the match. He was not available for selection for the first Test.

After drawing the T20I series 1-1 and winning the ODI series 2-1, Men in Blue will be aiming to win their first-ever Test series in South Africa.

This will also be the first international assignment of veteran players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah following the loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup finals.

Speaking at the time of toss, Temba Bavuma said, "We'll bowl first. Wicket has been under covers, we want to use the moisture and make early inroads. Our boys have all got into reasonably fit conditions, Lungi is the only one who's not yet fully fit. Two debutants today - Nandre Burger and David Bedingham. We're playing with four seamers for this one. It is always difficult to come up against India, but we are ready with our preparation."

"Wasn't too sure. We are quite aware of the conditions, we have been here a few times. We need to put runs on the board and the bowlers will do the job for us. We do understand the challenge of batting first with the overhead conditions and the grass, but the guys are up for the challenge. Everytime we come here, we come with high hopes. We've come close in the last 2 tours. We are pretty confident with our squad and the make-up of our squad. We are playing with four seamers and a spinner. Ashwin is playing in place of Jadeja. Jaddu had a bit of a back spasm, so Ashwin comes in and he is a quality spinner to have. Prasidh is making his debut, along with the other pacers Shardul, Siraj and Bumrah," India skipper Rohit Sharma said.