LIVE Updates | IND Vs SA, 1st Test Day 1 Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma's Team India Face Tough Test Against South Africa

India Vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Follow LIVE updates from the 1st Test from Centurion.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
Follow LIVE Updates from India vs South Africa 1st Test.
LIVE Blog

After the ODI and T20I series are done, the focus now shifts to the Test where Team India will look to change the history of their away record against South Africa. The first game of the 2-match series will be played in Centurion beginning on December 26. Big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and more are back after a break from cricket following their heartbreaking loss in the World Cup against Australia.

So far in 23 Test matches in South Africa, India have only won four so far in their history. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and Rohit Sharma's side will look to change that fact. South Africa have a quality bowling lineup of Rabada, Jansen, Ngidi and more who will test the batting of India to it's limit for sure.

Follow LIVE Updates From India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 Here.

25 December 2023
16:59 PM

LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test Updates

Team India will have KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper tomorrow but how will they lineup against the Proteas? Kohli, Rohit and couple of more senior players are back in the lineup.

 

16:32 PM

LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs South Africa 1st Test. Follow all the key updates from Day 1 of the Test game between India and South Africa.

