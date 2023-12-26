trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702808
IND VS SA

IND vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

IND vs SA 1st Test: Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming 1st Test between Rohit Sharma-led India and Temba Bavuma's South Africa.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 08:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
IND vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop? IND vs SA 1st Test starts today. (Image: ANI)

Excitement is huge among fans as India and South Africa to don the whites again and take part in what is expected to be a high-octane Test series. Whenever India tour South Africa for Tests, some epic matches are played. With Virat Kohli in the Indian team, the intensity will always be high. India are looking to make history by winning their first-ever Test series in South Africa. More than that, the Rohit Sharma-led squad is desperate to win something of big value after the team lost to Australia in the World Cup final, not so long back.

Also Read | India Vs South Africa 1st Test Weather Prediction: Rain Likely To Wash Out Day 1 In Centurion, Will Possibly Affect Match On Day 2,3 and 4 Too

The first Test will be played at Centurion's SuperSport park. The surface will always be hard to understand. With rain falling in Centurion for last couple of days, expect the moisture to settle down on the top of the surface. It will be overcast on all days almost, making it very difficult to bat. The team winning the toss may want to bowl first. 

Watch out for India's young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Jaiswal is set to open the batting with skipper Rohit and Gill will bat at No 3 followed by Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer. Rahul Dravid, head coach of India, confirmed two days ahead of the match that KL Rahul will be keeping the wickets for India in the Tests. Rahul has never kept the wickets for India but he intends to nail the big challenge in this series.  

Here are all the details of the 1st Test between India and South Africa:

When will the 1st Test between India and South Africa be played?

The 1st Test match between India and South Africa will be played from December 26 to 30.

Where will the 1st Test match India vs South Africa be played?

The 1st Test match between India and South Africa will be played at Centurion.

What time will the 1st Test match between India and South Africa begin?

The 1st Test match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs South Africa matches live in India. You can also watch the India tour of South Africa on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa Test squad:

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Tristan Stubbs

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar

India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Probable Playing 11s

South Africa Probable XI: Probable XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

