IND vs SA 1st Test: Mohammad Siraj does Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘siuuu’ celebration after bagging wicket, video goes viral – WATCH

Team India bowlers are on fire on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa as they have bagged four quick wickets after the visitors were bowled out for 327 in their first innings at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Tuesday (December 28).

Mohammed Shami has bagged two wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj have picked one wicket each so far to dismantle South Africa’s top order.

Meanwhile, Siraj was overjoyed after removing Rassie van der Dussen as he celebrated like football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pacer bowled a full-length delivery and it drew van der Dussen across on the front foot. The Proteas batter wanted to defend the delivery but only managed to edge it and the ball went to gully, where Ajinkya Rahane picked a superb low catch to hand Siraj his first wicket of the match.

Once the catch was completed, Siraj did Ronaldo’s famous ‘siuuu’ celebration - the storming jump, turn, and landing in spread-eagled fashion. The video of the iconic celebration went viral on social media in no time.

Watch the video here:

Talking about the match, South Africa were reeling at 32 for 4 after bowling out India for 327 in their first innings on the third day.

After triggering India's batting collapse, South Africa also didn't have a great start as Bumrah dismissed the Proteas captain Dean Elgar in the very first over of the hosts' innings and then, after lunch, Shami got rid of Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen in quick succession before Siraj sent van der Dussen back to the pavilion.

Earlier, resuming the day at 272/3, Proteas pacers -- Lungi Ngidi (6/71), Kagiso Rabada (3/72) -- used the bounce and lateral movement to perfection and rattled the Indian batting attack, dismissing visitors under a below-par total.

The Indian team could only add 55 runs to their overnight score and lost seven wickets quickly in the morning session.

KL Rahul (123 off 260), who looked in fine touch on Day 1, was the first one to get dismissed. The opener tried to play a swivel pull off Rabada but he gloved the ball and keeper Quinton de Kock took an easy catch.

Next was Ajinkya Rahane (48 off 102), who tried to play a cut shot off Ngidi, but was only able to give a catch to the wicketkeeper. Thereafter, the likes of Rishabh Pant (8), Ravichandran Ashwin (4), Shardul Thakur (4) and Md Shami (8) got out in quick succession.

The last-wicket partnership of 19 runs between Jasprit Bumrah (14) and Md Siraj (4) gave some late flourish to Indian innings.

Earlier, the second day of the ongoing Test was washed out without a ball being bowled on Monday.