IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Board's mismanagement and long queues, fans share BAD EXPERIENCE while buying Ranchi match tickets

Written By  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 08:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Shikhar Dhawan-led India will take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the 2nd ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on October 9 (Sunday). The stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are missing in the series but the India fans will still pack the stadium on Sunday. The fact that international cricket reaches to second-tier and third-tier cities rarely, Ranchi wants to make most of it. However, the fans in Jharkhand faced many hassles to book their tickets for the 2nd ODI. Some fans took to Twitter to explain their bad experiences. 

A cricket fan from Ranchi named Omnarayan Tiwari took to Twitter to complain about management in distribution of tickets. He tagged BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and wrote: "Very pathetic situation here at JSCA stadium, Ranchi. After taking online ticket, now I have to stand in queue for physical tickets for 2 days. Very bad management. Off line tickets very easy to get. We r feeling cheated.. pls take action."

He was not alone. Another fan Aakash Datrange posted a picture of the long queue at the Ranchi stadium and wrote that fans are made to stand in long queues despite buying tickets online. "This is the Q to collect physical ticket (which is online Purchased already) of Ind Vs SA 2nd ODI Cricket match at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi. If ticket is purchased online then why people should have to stand in Q whole day? #BCCI #JSCA."

Ravinder Singh wrote that he stood in line for six hours but still could not get the tickets.

Check the reactions of angry fans below: 

India will be aiming to make a comeback in the series after 9-run defeat in the1st ODI at Lucknow. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer played two beautiful knocks in the matches which is good news for India as these two are shaping up as future ODI prospects for Team India.

