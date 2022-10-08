IND vs SA 2nd ODI at Ranchi Weather Report: Will rain affect second ODI in MS Dhoni's home town

The Shikhar Dhawan-led India would be aiming for a comeback in the ongoing three-match series vs South Africa. Proteas men defeated India by 9 runs at Lucknow and the action now moves to MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi, where the second ODI will be played. India did not play Deepak Chahar in the 1st ODI, which shocked many fans and experts alike. However, the reason for Chahar's absence was revealed today by BCCI when they announced via a press release that he will be replaced by Washington Sundar in the squad. Chahar is out due to a back issue, the same concern which kept him out for at least 6 months this year.

Not to forget, Deepak is also in the Team India reserves for the T20 World Cup. He has been sent to National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for scans and further checks and it will be interesting to see whether he is able to fly to Australia or not.

Coming back to the ODI series, India played well in the 1st ODI too despite the 9-run loss. There were many positives in form of Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer. Sanju's unbeaten 86 was a fabulous knock and he rued the fact in the end that he could not finish the game for the team. India would look to draw levels with Proteas in 2nd ODI, but only if weather permits.

Ranchi Weather report before IND vs SA 2nd ODI

There is a 55 percent chance of precipitation in the afternoon, as per Accuweather app. The humidity is going to be around 72 percent with cloud cover of 6 percent. To sum it up, it will be cloudy for most part of the day in Ranchi on the India vs South Africa match day (October 9, Sunday). Don't be surprised if you see a rain-curtailed match even tomorrow. Even today, that is October 8, it rained intermittently in Ranchi and the ground staff covered the pitch to protect it from getting wet.