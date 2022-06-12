India will take on South Africa in the second T20I at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Sunday. After losing the series opener by seven wickets many cricket experts are expecting Team India to make big changes in their playing XI. It was especially the bowling department that let down the host after the batsmen posted a mammoth total of 211 in the first innings. Cricket pundits want India to hand pace sensation, Umran Malik, his debut in the second T20I against South Africa. Umran got his maiden India call-up after an excellent performance in the IPL 2022.

Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has made a big prediction on Umran Malik's future as an Indian cricketer. He feels that Umran deserves a chance to showcase his talent in the ongoing T20I series. Vengsarkar is highly impressed with the speed and accuracy of J&K pacer.

"Everybody has a different outlook on the game. But I feel he deserves to play after showing that kind of speed and accuracy in the IPL. Also when you are playing (international cricket) at home, that's the right time to test somebody like him," Vengsarkar was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

In his first full season of playing in the IPL, Malik was in top form for Sunrisers Hyderabad, picking 22 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 20.18 and economy rate of 9.03, picking one four-wicket haul and five-wicket haul respectively and playing an instrumental role in picking wickets for his franchise in the middle overs phase. He was also named as the emerging player of the season at the end of the competition.

"He is one of the most exciting prospects I have seen in the last 10 years. I hope he does well because he looks very fit, and he has that aggression of fast bowler. He has got pace and accuracy. I think he should be able to play for India for a long time," concluded the former right-handed batter.