Many cricket fans were expecting IPL 2022's latest pace sensation, Umran Malik, to make his international debut in the first T20I against South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. However, the Indian team mangement went with an experienced attack bowling attack. Even with a veteran like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and death over specialist like Harshal Patel. India failed to defend 212 in the opening game. Now cricket experts around the world are expecting Umran Malik to make his debut in the next game.

Ahead of the second T20I, former India captain Kapil Dev gave Umran Malik a big piece of advice where he asked Umran to keep himself in a good environment for two-three years. "I am very happy with his selection. But it's too early... you have to give him at least two-three years at this level. We reserve high praise for a player, then he disappears after one year... but there's no lack of talent," Kapil Dev said on the Uncut YouTube channel.

"I want Umran to keep himself in a good environment and continue the hard work at the same pace. By seeing his ability, I don't think he lacks anything. He needs to develop a great mindset moving forward, and also needs to consult good bowlers and see footage of their bowling," Kapil added.

Umran got his maiden India call-up after a brilliant IPL 2022 where he emerged as the fastest Indian bowler in the cash-rich league and picked 24 wickets in 14 matches. He was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the season. Interestingly, Umran was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2022 auction.

"He bowls fast and takes wickets as well. We have seen players who can bowl fast but can't pick up wickets. This young guy has done both. Maybe that's why he got a call-up so early. The IPL has opened the door to the national team for many players. But we have to give them two-three years at the international level," Kapil conculded.