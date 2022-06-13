India opening batsman Ishan Kishan is in top-notch form in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. In the first two matches of the five-match series, the southpaw scored 110 runs. In the first game he helped India post a mammoth total of 211 runs by scoring 76 runs in just 48 balls while in the next game, Ishan gave India a flying start with 34 runs in 21 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes. At Cuttack, Ishan went past former India cricketer Virender Sehwag's tally of international runs in the T20 cricket.

The Ishan Kishan We Know

Ex-India opener Sehwag, who played 19 T20I between 2006 and 2012, had scored 394 runs at a strike rate of 145.38 and an average of 21.88. The right-hand batsman had hit one fifty in his career at the international level. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan, who made his international debut one year back has played just 12 matches and has 399 runs in T20Is to his name. Ishan also has three fifties under his belt. The left-hand batsman generally opens the batting for India in the shortest format of the game. He has a strike rate of 129.96 and an average of 36.27.

India's top 5 run-getters in T20Is

Rohit Sharma - 3313

Virat Kohli - 3296

KL Rahul - 1831

Shikhar Dhawan - 1759

MS Dhoni - 1617

Meanwhile, India lost both their opening matches in the series against South Africa. At Delhi, India lost by seven wickets while at Cuttack India faced four wickets defeat. The next game of the series will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.