IND vs SA, 2nd T20I Predicted Playing XI: Will Bumrah's replacement Siraj get a game? Rohit set to make big changes

Rohit Sharma's Team India will aim to win their first ever T20I series against South Africa at home when they take on Temba Bavuma's side in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. India will look to check their bench strength as well but Jasprit Bumrah's injury has created a lot of confusion in the Indian team mangement. As of now, he is not ruled out of T20 World Cup but he will not be playing for the next four weeks which means India will have to try out their best bowling combination without Jaspirt Bumrah. Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh have impressed alot and one of them will surely play but If Bumrah if not available then the scenario changes.

Siraj likely to replace Bumrah in t20i.. against SA remaining two matches.... I'm sure...he will be also considered for t20 world cup

All the best Siraj....show some magic _ #siraj #bumrah pic.twitter.com/XgZINMEXv2 September 29, 2022

Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is not a part of this squad has bowled his worst bowling in the series against Australia but he will continue to remain a vital clog in India's bowling. Now the question in front of Rahul Dravid is, Wheather to continue with Arshdeep at the top along with Deepak Chahar or give him a break and check out M Siraj.

There are no options when it comes to batting. Top four picks themselves and Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant will continue to bat together in the absence of Hardik Pandya. Spin attack will be formed by R Ashwin and Axar Patel.

India vs South Africa Predicted Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi