Suryakumar Yadav on edge of joining MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in THIS elite list of Team India batters

India's middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in sensational form in the year 2022 and after scoring his maiden international century in the shorter format, Surya could join the likes of Indian icons Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. In the ongoing India vs South Africa T20I series, Surya nicknamed as Sky has already shattered multiple records in the first T20I at the Greenfield International Cricket Stadium when he scored 50 off just 33 balls to help the Men in Blue take 1-0 lead in the 3-match series against the Proteas.

Talking about the records, Suryakumar Yadav is just 24 runs away to become India's 9th T20I player to score 1000 runs in the format. Currently, the Mumbai Indians right-hander has scored 976 runs in his 32 matches for the Men in Blue. Hardik Pandya has 989 runs in 73 innings but him missing out on the South Africa series has given the chance to Surya who can equal Mohammad Rizwan's feat of completing 1000 runs in just 31 innings in T20I cricket. (Follow LIVE score and updates from India vs South Africa 2nd T20I here)

Virat Kohli leads the chart for the fastest 1,000 runs for India in T20I cricket as he achieved the feat in just 27 innings followed by KL Rahul, who completed the same feat in 29 innings. Suryakumar Yadav is set to join the elite list of Indian batters with 1,000 runs in T20I cricket soon where some great names like Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina are already there.

Surya (69) and Kohli (63) helped the Men in Blue win their 21st T20I win of the year 2022, which is most by a team in a calendar year. The record was previously held by Pakistan, who had won 20 T20I matches in 2021. India has had a lot of match practice for themselves in the shortest format ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be played from October 16-November 13 this year.