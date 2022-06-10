हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs South Africa 2022

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Team India arrives in Bhubaneswar, to kick start pratice on Saturday

The T20I match at Barabati will be the second one of the ongoing five-match bilateral series. India lost to South Africa in the first match of the series held on Thursday in New Delhi.

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Team India arrives in Bhubaneswar, to kick start pratice on Saturday
Source/Twitter

After suffering a heavy defeat by 7 wickets in the series opener, Team India will take on South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on June 12 Sunday. Rishabh Pant-led side reached Bhubaneswar on Friday and will kick start their practise session on Saturday. 

Hundreds of cricket lovers gathered at the airport and along their route to get a glimpse of the Indian players. After arrival at the hotel, a traditional welcome was given to Indian and South African cricketers. Officials of the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) including president Pankaj Lochan Mohanty have also welcomed the cricket stars.

"Today both the teams have arrived in Bhubaneswar. After having lunch, they will take a rest today. Both the teams will go for net practice tomorrow," Mohanty said.

"If in case of rain, the entire ground will be ready for the match within half an hour. We have procured full ground cover, two super soakers and hired skilled technical manpower to drain out water," said the OCA President.

Earlier in the day, Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal and other senior police officials took stock of the security arrangements at the ground. Bansal said that necessary arrangements for the match had started one month back by holding coordination meetings with all the stakeholders.

"All security arrangements have been made for the match. Mock drills have also been conducted. The spectators should come and watch the match in peace for which their coordination is also needed," said DGP.

The T20I match at Barabati will be the second one of the ongoing five-match bilateral series. India lost to South Africa in the first match of the series held on Thursday in New Delhi.

India vs South Africa 2022
