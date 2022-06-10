Even after posting a huge total in the first T20I against South Africa, India faced a seven-wicket defeat at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. India posted 211 runs in the first inning, riding on brilliant batting performance by Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. India looked to total control when they reduced the Proteas to 81/3 in the 9th over. However, the bowlers failed to contain South African batsman as Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller helped the visitors take a 1-0 lead in the series.

That's that from the 1st T20I. South Africa win by 7 wickets and go 1-0 up in the 5 match series.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the 2nd T20I. Scorecard - https://t.co/YOoyTQmu1p #INDvSA @Paytm pic.twitter.com/1raHnQf4rm — BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2022

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels that India lacks variety in the spin bowling department which cost us the game. Kaif also questioned the absence of off-spinner R Ashwin from the Indian squad. "Both India and South Africa have great squads. But in the Indian team, there is Chahal, Bishnoi, and Axar. Where will you play the three leg-spinners? If you see the squad's balance, how can you play three leg-spinners in the team? I was somewhat disappointed to not see the name of R Ashwin. He was part of the team in the 2021 T20 World Cup and his current form is brilliant," Kaif said in an interview with Sportskeeda.

"In place of three leg-spinners, if you would have omitted one among them and played Ashwin instead, there would have been variation. The captain then has that option. He is bowling and batting really well. On that front, I think what is the role of three leg-spinners?" Kaif added.

R Ashwin had a brilliant IPL 2022 where he batted higher up the order and took some crucial wickets playing for Rajasthan Royals. Ashwin scored 191 runs in 17 matches and took 12 wickets with his off-spin as well. Ashwin was picked in the India team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He last played for India in the shortest format of the game in 2021 against New Zealand where he picked one wicket giving away just 19 runs.