Former India Test opener Kris Srikkanth is known for not mincing his words and being politically correct when it comes to analysing the Indian men'scricket team. He did not do that when it came to previewing the 2nd Test between India and South Africa that starts on January 3 in Cape Town. Srikkanth was analysing the Indian team on his YouTube channel when he said that Indian cricket team is 'overrated'.

Srikkanth said that the current Indian Test team is 'overrated'. He added that it was not the same case when Virat Kohli was captain.

"Test cricket, we are overrated. I think it was a phase of 2-3 years where we were outstanding when Virat Kohli was the captain of the team. We dominated in England, we fought hard in South Africa, we won in Australia," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

The Indian cricket veterean said that the team is sticking with overrated cricketers, without taking anyone's name. He also said that very deserving players like Kuldeepm Yadav have not got the opportunity to play Test cricket.

"We have to forget the ICC rankings. We are always 1-2, 1-2. It's a combination of having overrated cricketers and people who have not performed up to their potential. Or there are players who do not have enough chances, like Kuldeep (Yadav)."

Srikkanth does not stop there. He called India's T20I side 'a highly overrated' team and that Men in Blue are only good in ODIs. "In T20 cricket India are highly overrated. ODI cricket, we are a fantastic team. What happens in ODIs, in the semi-finals, finals, it's just a one-off match. It's a luck factor, a lot depends on luck in these matches. I read Rohit Sharma's statement, for a cricketer; the 50-over World Cup is a huge achievement. We are sometimes underperforming in the knockout matches, in the semifinals and the final. But we are a gun side in ODIs. Regardless of where we play, be it India, Australia or South Africa, we are a gun side," Srikkanth added.

India play the 2nd Test in South Africa after having suffered a big loss of an innings and 32 runs in Centurion last month. India have never won a Test series on South African soil and while this record cannot get broken even on this tour, Rohit Sharma and Co will be hoping to finish the tour with a Test win. If they manage to do that, it will just be the fourth Test win for India vs South Africa in the Rainbow Nation.