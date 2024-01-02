LIVE Updates | IND VS SA Day 1, 2nd Test Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma vs Dean Elgar

The stage is set in Cape Town for the second and final Test match between Team India and South Africa. Captain Rohit Sharma and the selectors are likely to make some harsh calls following the lineup which was announced for the first match as they got thrashed by the hosts by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion. The batters were brutally exposed by South African pace attack in the first Test and that will surely play some games in the mind of Indian dressing room.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer struggled against the Proteas and India would be desperate to win the second game with the World Test Championship cycle in mind. As for South Africa, captain Temba Bavuma is likely to miss the game and senior player Dean Elgar will take charge of the team.

Follow LIVE Updates From India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Here.