'Sanju Samson Let's His Bat Talk,' Fans React As Batter Smashes Ton Against South Africa

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Sanju Samson smashed his maiden ODI ton for Team India.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 07:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India batter Sanju Samson ran havoc on the South African bowling attack on Thursday (December 21) as he smashed a hundred in ODI cricket in  balls. Coming in the middle after Sai Sudarshan's wicket, Samson kept his cool until he built a partnership with Tilak Varma. KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan and debutant Rajat Patidar departed cheaply.

Fans could not keep calm after Samson played a statement-making knock against the Proteas. Checkout the reactions here:

Coming to the match, South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Boland Park on Thursday.

Rajat Patidar handed his ODI cap. After India's commanding victory in the series-opener, Proteas turned the tables around and registered an 8-wicket win in the second ODI at Gqeberha.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't fully recovered from the blow he sustained to his ring finger while fielding in the second ODI. He remains under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI announced on social media X.

Speaking at the time of the toss, Markram said, "We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, won't change too much. We want to keep challenging ourselves, hopefully, we can take wickets regularly and restrict them to a low total. One last push for most of the guys before a nice break, we'll try our best. Expect more of the same as we did in the second ODI. The dimensions here are certainly different, so running hard between wickets will be key. No changes."

India skipper KL Rahul said, "Not really. The wicket will be even for both innings and the lights come on pretty late here. We got ourselves to a good position but ended up losing 5 wickets for 40-odd runs. Once we get a good start, we have to make it count. Today is another opportunity for the boys to prove themselves."

