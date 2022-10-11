IND vs SA 3rd ODI Weather Report: Rain to play SPOILSPORT in final game? Toss at 1pm set to be delayed

The third and final ODI between India and South Africa is set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (October 11). The series is level at 1-1 after Team India’s facile seven-wicket win in the second ODI in Ranchi on Sunday (October 9).

However, rain has followed the two teams from first ODI venue in Lucknow to the national capital in New Delhi for the deciding encounter. The first ODI was affected by rain and reduced to 40-overs-a-side match which the visitor managed to win.

Team India captain Shikhar Dhawan will be playing at his home ground at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (previously known as Ferozeshah Kotla stadium) in New Delhi but the clash is set to interrupted by rain on Tuesday afternoon. Delhi has been witnessing large spell over the last 4-5 days and the same is expected to continue on Tuesday as well.

Check Delhi weather update for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI here…

According to the MET department, Delhi will witness mostly cloudy weather throughout the day with thunderstorms also likely in the afternoon. The maximum temperature will be around 29 degrees in the afternoon with 66 per cent humidity on the day and will be increasing to 79 per cent by evening.

If the third ODI is rained-out both India and South Africa will share the series. However, fans will be hoping that at least some amount of play is possible, giving Dhawan’s side an opportunity to win yet another ODI series at home.

India and South Africa have clashed in 89 one-day internationals so far with the Men in Blue sealing victories on 36 occasions and South Africa on 50, while three games ended with no result. In India, both have met each other in 30 matches with the hosts winning 16 times and South Africa 14.