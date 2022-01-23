IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs South Africa: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd ODI at Newlands, Cape Town 2 PM IST January 23

India and South Africa will face each other in the 3rd and final ODI of the 3-match series on Sunday (January 23). South Africa being the underdogs, have produced some great performances in the previous two games. They have already won the series 2-0 but will look to whitewash the Men in Blue which will be a great achievement for them. Throughout the series, South Africa's batters have taken the responsibilty to help their team in difficult and pressure situations, scoring lots of runs.

On the other hand, Team India's miserable journey in Africa continues as they struggled to perform with the bat in the Test series and now facing issues to pick up wickets in the ongoing ODI series. Although the series is already done and dusted, India will look to avoid a whitewash defeat against the Proteas.

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Date & Time: January 23rd at 2 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs South Africa My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rassie Van der-Dussen, Shikhar Dhawan, Temba Bavuma, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Quinton De Kock

Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul ©, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jensen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

