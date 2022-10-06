IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SA 1st ODI match in Lucknow, 130 PM IST, October 6

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan has set his eyes on 2023 ODI World Cup, saying that he wants to keep himself fit and be in a positive frame for the mega event, set to be held in India. The 36-year-old, who has scored 6647 runs in 158 ODIs, has led India in the 50-over format at many occasions. After captaining the ODI team in Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe, he will once again lead the side in the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting in Lucknow on Thursday (October 6).

The left-hander feels that he has been blessed with a beautiful career. “I feel very blessed that I had a beautiful career. I am really grateful. Whenever possible I pass on my knowledge to youngsters. Now there is a new responsibility on me but I see opportunity in challenges and I enjoy it,” Dhawan said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday (October 5).

“My goal currently is the 2023 World Cup. I just want to keep myself fit and be in a good state of mind to be in fray,” he added.

Talking about his own captaincy style, Dhawan said he tries to keep the dressing room environment light and shares his experiences with youngsters as well. “I try to give them such an environment where they can be themselves and open up. They can then communicate much better. I try to keep a happy, light environment and side by side I also share my experiences and even I learn a lot from them,” he said.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Predicted 11

India: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Ahmed/Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Janeman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Quninton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj