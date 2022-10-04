IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SA 3rd T20 match in Indore, 7 PM IST, October 4
India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SA, India Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Rohit Sharma’s Team India will look to complete 3-0 T20I series whitewash of South Africa when the two side face-off in the third and final game in Indore on Tuesday (October 4). India have already completed a first-ever bilateral series win over South Africa and will look to sign off with another win ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this month.
The team management have decided to rest both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the inconsequential clash but that could mean that Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed could make his international debut while teammate Mohammed Siraj might also make a comeback into the T20I side.
Kohli is likely to be rested for the third T20I between India and South Africa which will be held in Indore on Tuesday. According to BCCI sources, the former India skipper is likely to be rested for the third T20I against Proteas as Kohli needs to be in the best form when India plays their T20 World Cup 2022 opening match against Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.
India have already gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 over South Africa. With Men in Blue defeating South Africa by eight wickets and 16 runs in the first and second T20I respectively to clinch the series, the third game at the Holkar Stadium on Tuesday evening becomes a dead rubber.
Kohli on Sunday became the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history. He achieved this feat during the second T20I against South Africa here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.
Match Details
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match
Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore
Date & Time: October 4 at 7 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
IND vs SA 3rd T20 match Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Rishabh Pant
All-rounders: Aiden Markram
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Keshav Maharaj, Deepak Chahar
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Vice-captain: Arshdeep Singh
India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Predicted 11
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed
South Africa: David Miller, Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj
Live Tv
More Stories