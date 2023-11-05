trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2684345
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

IND Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's India Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 37 in Kolkata, 2PM IST, November 5

India Vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction India Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SA, India Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 07:49 AM IST
IND Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 37 in Kolkata, 2PM IST, November 5 India will take on South Africa in match no. 37 of the World Cup 2023 in Kolkata. (Source: X)

Team India will be facing off against South Africa in match no. 37 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Both India and SA have already booked their places in the World Cup 2023 semifinals and are in no. 1 and 2 position currently on the Points Table.

Rohit Sharma’s Indian side are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far and will look to keep their unbeaten record against Temba Bavuma’s side. The Proteas were excited about facing off against the hosts at the Eden Gardens.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of excitement within our group. I guess excitement of the occasion of playing here at Eden Gardens, quite a lot of history about the ground, but obviously I think the more important one is coming up against India, who are an in-form side. We are an in-form side and we look forward to the opportunity to test our skills against this Indian team,” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said on the eve of the match in Kolkata.

With India’s Hardik Pandya ruled out of the World Cup 2023, the home team are unlikely to make any changes to their winning Playing 11 from the last three matches. Mohammad Shami has been in sensational form alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

“It’s obviously a world-class bowling attack in their condition, so they know everything about these conditions. So as bad as we do now, we're going to have to have our A games up come tomorrow. But when I say we stick to our processes, we prepare as well as we can. We try to cover all our bases, make sure that we’re not surprised by anything, and get ourselves into a space where we can play our best cricket,” Bavuma said about India’s bowling attack.

India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 Details

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: November 5, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain: Mohammad Shami

India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee

