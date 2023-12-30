IND vs SA 2nd Test: Huge Injury Scare For Team India As Shardul Thakur Suffers Blow On Shoulder In Practice

Team India have a huge worry ahead of the second Test match against South Africa as all-rounder Shardul Thakur was hit in the nets on his shoulder during practice on Saturday (December 30). It is yet to be updated whether the blow is serious or not as BCCI are yet to provide an update on the Indian cricketer's injury.

Thakur, who was the first player to enter the throwdown nets, was hit on the left shoulder while facing throwdowns from batting coach Vikram Rathour. It happened around 15 minutes into the net session when Rathour delivered a throwdown that kicked up from length. (IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma's Struggling Record In South Africa Raises Concern Ahead Of 2nd Test)

It had Thakur in a tangle like it happened in the second innings of the first Test when pacer Kagiso Rabada generated an edge for David Bedingham to complete a catch. Here too, Thakur couldn’t fend the short ball that hit his leading shoulder (left) and he immediately shrieked in pain.

Once he finished batting, the physio put an ice pack sling around his shoulder and he didn’t take any further part in the nets. This might be a simple bruise but it will be interesting to see how quickly the injury subsides. Thakur was a big disappointment in the first Test having given away over 100 runs in just 19 overs and was below par with the bat as well.

The second Test between India and South Africa will begin on January 3, 2024 in Cape Town which will decide the winner of the series. Proteas dominated India in the first match winning the game by an innings at the Centurion. South Africa bowlers ripped the Indian batting lineup apart in the first game. (South Africa Name Uncapped Neil Brand As Captain For Test Series Against New Zealand)

Team India suffering one of their worst defeats in history of Test cricket while playing overseas did not gone down well with the fans. South Africa made short work of the Test in Centurion, winning it by an innings and 32 runs. Nobody expected the visitors to display such an ordinary piece of cricket even if winning was going to very difficult against such a good South African outfit.