BCCI announced Team India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa on Sunday (October 2). With veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan being handed the responsibility to lead the team, Shreyas Iyer was given the vice-deputy role. Interestingly, RCB batter Rajat Patidar is also handed his maiden Men in Blue callup but shcokingly there was no Prithvi Shaw in the squad. With such young names in the squad many were expecting the right-handed opener to make his comeback in Team India after a stellar domestic season.

Fans were not impressed with the decision of the selectors as they opined that Shaw atleast deserved a spot when major stars are busy with T20 World Cup 2022. The cricketer himself dropped a hint of not being satisfied with BCCI's decision of dropping him as he took on his official Instagram and uploaded a story saying, "Don't trust their words, trust their actions, because actions will prove why words are meaningless."

Checkout the angry fans reactions here...

I don't even know what else Prithvi Shaw needs to do to be a part of these squads



It's sad to see such a talent being wasted coz of the stupidity of management and selectors #PrithviShaw https://t.co/94vtp5QWnF — Shikhar (@its_me_shikhar) October 2, 2022

no prithvi shaw even in C team. sack chetan sharma man https://t.co/nsSeI1xUvW — . (@mancheunitedsbm) October 2, 2022

Shaw Bhai mukti Lelo BCCI se and play leagues around the world and roll in cash. These guys don't deserve you king.@PrithviShaw https://t.co/EJgY755DMv October 2, 2022

Highlights of India's ODI squad vs SA:-



T20 WC squad not play in this series.

Shikhar Dhawan is captain.

Shreyas Iyer is vice captain.

Rajat Patidar maiden call for India.

No Prithvi Shaw in India's squad.

Shahbaz, Mukesh maiden call for India. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 2, 2022

Prithvi Shaw's Instagram Story -



Your time will come mate Is Prithvi Shaw a joke to BCCI?

The guy has more list A average than many in this squad https://t.co/MLiDwviIe6 — Vaibhav Ingale (@itzvri45) October 2, 2022 pic.twitter.com/YMl3C9JEEt

— Cricket Lover (@CricCrazyV) October 2, 2022

Most Sixes in #INDvsNZ ODI seires :



1) Sanju Samson - 5 Sixes

2) Prithvi Shaw - 4 Sixes



Most underrated players for a reason. pic.twitter.com/3MWylw2xG3 September 25, 2022

Just can't be real. This is shocking. Their treatment of Prithvi Shaw. https://t.co/WHL813g5MR — Archith (@UtdArc) October 2, 2022

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.