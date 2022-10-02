NewsCricket
PRITHVI SHAW

'Give us clarity', Fans demand explanation on Prithvi Shaw missing out in SA ODI series

Fans were not impressed with the decision of the selectors as they opined that Prithvi Shaw atleast deserved a spot when major stars are busy with T20 World Cup 2022

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 11:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Give us clarity', Fans demand explanation on Prithvi Shaw missing out in SA ODI series

BCCI announced Team India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa on Sunday (October 2). With veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan being handed the responsibility to lead the team, Shreyas Iyer was given the vice-deputy role. Interestingly, RCB batter Rajat Patidar is also handed his maiden Men in Blue callup but shcokingly there was no Prithvi Shaw in the squad. With such young names in the squad many were expecting the right-handed opener to make his comeback in Team India after a stellar domestic season.

Fans were not impressed with the decision of the selectors as they opined that Shaw atleast deserved a spot when major stars are busy with T20 World Cup 2022. The cricketer himself dropped a hint of not being satisfied with BCCI's decision of dropping him as he took on his official Instagram and uploaded a story saying, "Don't trust their words, trust their actions, because actions will prove why words are meaningless."

Checkout the angry fans reactions here...

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Live Tv

Prithvi Shawind vs sa odi seriesIndia Squad for South Africa ODI SeriesIndia vs South Africa 2022BCCI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day