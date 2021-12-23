हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

IND vs SA: Proteas are no pushovers in their own backyard, says former India coach Ravi Shastri

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has said that South Africa remains an unconquered bastion but Virat Kohli`s leadership skills will hold the side in good stead.

(Source: Twitter)

Mumbai: Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has said that South Africa remains an unconquered bastion but Virat Kohli`s leadership skills will hold the side in good stead.

India and South Africa will lock horns in three Tests and three ODIs.

The first Test will begin on December 26 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

"There couldn`t have been a better time for team India to prove their mettle. Virat has been an impeccable leader and has got a talented team to go along with it. South Africa remains an unconquered bastion," said Shastri while speaking to Star Sports.

"Remember, the Proteas are no pushovers in their own backyard, but we have got the firepower and the arsenal to match that. As always, Team India will always have my backing," he added.

The Test series between India and South Africa will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The updated schedule is as follows: First Test will take place from December 26-30 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion; Second Test will take place from January 3-7, 2022, at the Wanderers, Johannesburg; Third Test will take place from January 11-15, 2022, at the Newlands, Cape Town.

The first ODI will take place on January 19, 2022, at the Boland Park, Paarl; Second ODI will take place on January 21, 2022, at the Boland Park, Paarl; the Third ODI will take place on January 23, 2022, at the Newlands, Cape Town. (ANI)

 

