Sarfaraz Khan May Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad In India Squad For Tests Vs South Africa After Hitting 61-Ball Ton In Intra-Squad Clash

India A batter Sarfaraz Khan deserves a place in India's Test side, feel many fans and former cricketers. His fitness has remained a concern but Sarfaraz has piled up runs season after season in Ranji Trophy.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 07:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sarfaraz Khan. (Image: ANI)

Sarfaraz Khan did himselg a huge favour when he smashed a 61-ball hundred in the intra-squad match between India and India A in South Africa. Part of the India A squad which is currently touring South Africa, Sarfaraz has been in good form. He received a surprise call for India A as the batter from Mumbai has been out of reckoning for a long time despite scoring tons of runs.

Sarfaraz has kept on scoring runs in the Ranji Trophy seasons. His dominance in the Indian domestic circuit as a middle-order batsman has been unparalleled in recent years. At 26, he has showcased remarkable skill, amassing 3657 runs at an astounding average of 71.70 across 41 first-class matches. His recent half-century against South Africa A further solidifies his prowess. With an impressive record of 13 centuries and 10 fifties in just 61 innings, Sarfaraz consistently hits the fifty-run mark every 2.65 innings.

Ruturaj picked up a finger injury while playing the ODIs in South Africa and is on his way back home, says reports. Ruturaj scored just 9 runs in 2 matches he played. ”Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series with ring finger fracture,” a source said, as quoted by PTI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to confirm the development. If that is the case then a new replacement will be announced soon. Sarfaraz's good show in red-ball cricket could finally land him a place in the Indian side. By hitting a quickfire ton, he has done himself a huge favour already.

Sarfaraz has found backing from the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Wasim Jaffer in the past. They had criticised after Sarfaraz was not picked for the Test tour of West Indies this year. Sarfaraz had also shared an Instagram Story in which he put out his domestic track record.

Aakash Chopra expressed concern in a tweet about Sarfaraz Khan potentially being remembered solely for his prolific First-Class cricket performances without getting a chance to represent India. Chopra hopes this won't be the case and emphasizes the importance of transparent communication about what Sarfaraz needs to do to earn selection. He also stresses that without this clarity, the essence of First-Class cricket, the cornerstone of Indian cricket, might diminish

