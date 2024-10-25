Advertisement
IND vs SA T20I Series: Mayank Yadav Left Out As India Announce Squad For South Africa Series

SKY will once again lead the Men in Blue in T20Is in a series against South Africa.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 10:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
On Friday, the Men’s Selection Committee announced the squads for India’s upcoming tour of South Africa and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. India’s T20I team will participate in a four-match series against South Africa, with their first T20I scheduled to take place in Durban on November 8.

India’s squad for 4 T20Is against South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal. (BGT TROPHY SQUAD: CHECK HERE)

Riyan Parag is currently unavailable for selection as he is at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, where he is undergoing treatment for a long-term resolution of his chronic right shoulder injury. Mayank Yadav and Shivam Dube are injured.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

