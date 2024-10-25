IND vs SA T20I Series: Mayank Yadav Left Out As India Announce Squad For South Africa Series

On Friday, the Men’s Selection Committee announced the squads for India’s upcoming tour of South Africa and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. India’s T20I team will participate in a four-match series against South Africa, with their first T20I scheduled to take place in Durban on November 8.

India’s squad for 4 T20Is against South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal. (BGT TROPHY SQUAD: CHECK HERE)

Riyan Parag is currently unavailable for selection as he is at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, where he is undergoing treatment for a long-term resolution of his chronic right shoulder injury. Mayank Yadav and Shivam Dube are injured.