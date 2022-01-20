IND vs SA: 'Team India divided into two groups' - former Pakistani bowler makes a BIG statement

India lost the first ODI against South Africa by 31 runs courtesy a poor all-round game by the visitors.

Bowling first, Indian bowlers conceded 296 runs in the fifty overs with Temba Bavuma (110) and Rassie van der Dussen (129) slamming centuries.

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up two wickets at the cost of 48 runs, no other bowler shone for India. As a result, the visitors had to chase a massive 297 on the Paarl track.

Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51) had put India in a commanding position but after they fell, India fell like nine pins. Eventually, the Indian team could reach 265/8 at the end of fifty overs.

After the loss, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has made a big statement, saying that not everything is okay in the Indian camp.

He said on YouTube channel: "We saw that the Indian dressing room was divided into two groups. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were sitting apart. Also, Kohli wasn't in the same mood as he used to be when he was the captain. But he's a team man and will come back stronger."

Kaneria added that there was lack of intensity in the Indian team and that showed in South Africa reaching 296 even after being in a precarious situation.

"After losing the Test series, India would be eager to redeem themselves and clinch the ODI rubber. But Rahul hasn't shown that spark until now. He had led in the Test series but wasn't able to lift the team to break the South African partnership. At one stage, it didn't look like the Proteas would put up 296 on the scoreboard. Lack of intensity from the Indian team helped the opposition in scoring such a total. There were also fielding lapses from the visitors," he said.